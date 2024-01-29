Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh shares what he really thinks about Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is set to receive guidance from a top-tier head coach as Jim Harbaugh joins the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh has already expressed his thoughts on the quarterback, sharing what he really thinks about him.

Following a very disappointing 2023 NFL season, the Chargers decided to part ways with Brandon Staley. Despite having a great roster, the head coach was unable to guide them to success, ending his tenure with Los Angeles with a 24-24 record.

In response to the highly talented roster, the front office opted for an elite coach to mentor the team. With Jim Harbaugh now at the helm, there’s a palpable sense that the Chargers are poised to transform into a formidable and competitive club.

Jim Harbaugh reveals his initial thoughts on Justin Herbert

The Chargers seem to have secured the coach they’ve been seeking for years. Jim Harbaugh, returning to the league after a decade, will lead a highly talented roster, and fans are really excited about it.

Despite having one of the most promising rosters in the league, the AFC West team has struggled due to recent coaching challenges. The players have been unable to showcase their true potential, highlighting the significance of effective guidance.

With Harbaugh’s arrival, huge changes are anticipated. The experienced head coach recently clinched the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, and that’s why several teams tried to hire him this year.

Now, Harbaugh is starting to see the talent he’s going to coach. He has talked about Justin Herbert, praising the quarterback and exciting the team’s fans with his thoughts about him.

“I met him (Herbert), and Derwin James, and — pro’s pros these guys — and Keenan Allen,” Harbaugh said on Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship Game. “But I was a little starstruck, meeting Justin.”

Harbaugh is aware of the outstanding roster at his disposal, recognizing Herbert’s potential to lead them to success. While the quarterback has already demonstrated his worth, the anticipation is that he will unleash his full talent under the guidance of his new coach.

What is Justin Herbert’s contract with the Los Angeles Chargers?

For many fans of the Chargers, Justin Herbert stands as a potential savior. The highly skilled quarterback has showcased his elite status, and the franchise’s future hinges on his continued success.

During the past summer, the team’s front office extended a lucrative offer to Justin Herbert. The quarterback inked a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, securing $218.7 million in guaranteed money.