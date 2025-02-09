2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: What could be the first song Kendrick Lamar performs?

Trending topics:
The countdown for Super Bowl LIX has already begun, and Kendrick Lamar promises an explosive show. With his sharp lyrics and hits like "Not Like Us", the rapper will leave us breathless. Check out which song could be his first.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Kendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025.
© Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesKendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025.

With the countdown already underway for Super Bowl LIX, all eyes are on the headliner of the night: Kendrick Lamar. The talented rapper is preparing to take command of the halftime stage.

Known for his sharp lyrics and unmatched energy, he will create a space where music and sport merge into a unique moment. The big question on fans’ minds is: which song will he perform first?

While the final setlist remains a mystery, the odds point to one of his recent hits—a track that has gained popularity for its tense lyrics and earned him a Grammy this year—potentially opening the show.

Kendrick Lamar’s first song on the Super Bowl Halftime Show

With only a few hours left until the big halftime show of Super Bowl LIX, which will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, fans have been wondering which song the rapper will start his performance with.

Many have placed bets, and some have mentioned that “Not Like Us” would be one of the strongest options. However, nothing is confirmed yet. USA Today indicated that he might start with classics like “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.”

The NY Post also mentioned that “Not Like Us” is one of his most anticipated tracks and is shaping up to be the opening song, with a 91% chance of being included in the setlist. The same goes for “All the Stars” with SZA.

His incredible hit became mega-popular after some parts of the lyrics went viral, especially those that criticize the singer Drake, with whom he had a beef some time ago. Without a doubt, it will be an interesting moment in the show.

