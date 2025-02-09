Super Bowl LIX, which will feature two titans like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, is just around the corner and, as every year, promises to be an event full of excitement both on and off the field.

Tonight, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be the setting not only for the highly anticipated clash between the NFL‘s top teams, but also for one of the most awaited moments of the night: the halftime show.

With Kendrick Lamar and SZA headlining the performance, millions of viewers around the world will be tuned in to enjoy one of the most electrifying performances of the year. But, when does the show begin?

What time is the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will start at 6:30 PM (Eastern Time), which is 5:30 PM in New Orleans.

The much anticipated halftime show, featuring Kendrick Lamar as the main performer with a special appearance by SZA, is expected to begin around 8:00 PM (Eastern Time) and 5:00 PM (Pacific Time).

The Super Bowl halftime break typically lasts between 25 to 30 minutes in total, due to the production of the show and other related elements, but the performance itself will be shorter, as we’ve seen in other editions.

How long will the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show last?

The halftime show will last approximately 12 to 15 minutes. In previous years, it has lasted around 13 minutes, as was the case with Rihanna, whose performance became one of the most-watched in NFL history.

The event will not only bring together thousands of spectators at the stadium, but it will also be broadcast live to millions of homes around the world. The magic of Kendrick Lamar and SZA is expected to resonate with every fan in attendance.