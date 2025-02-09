Trending topics:
Taylor Swift’s star-studded entourage at Super Bowl LIX: Who accompanied her?

Taylor Swift arrived at Super Bowl LIX surrounded by a select group of celebrities, including some of her closest friends and family, adding even more glamour to a night full of excitement. Check out who joined her.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2024.
© @LyricVaultTaylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2024.

Super Bowl LIX has not only been a major sporting event but also a star-studded spectacle in the stands, especially in the VIP suites reserved for players’ guests—featuring none other than the iconic Taylor Swift.

Among the most notable attendees was the singer herself, who, aside from supporting her partner, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, arrived with a group of friends and family that captured everyone’s attention.

The presence of these celebrities at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans added an extra touch of glamour to the event, making the NFL final an unforgettable evening both on and off the field.

Celebrities accompanying Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX

At Super Bowl LIX, Taylor Swift was accompanied by a prominent group of celebrities. One of the first stars seen arriving with her was the rapper Ice Spice. Both are friends and have collaborated on the song “Karma”.

Additionally, Jason Kelce, her partner Travis Kelce‘s brother, and his parents (Donna and Ed) were also present. Andrea and Scott Swift have joined the singer on multiple occasions, and this time is expected to be no exception.

Her father has historically been a passionate supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles due to the years the family spent living in Pennsylvania. However, with his daughter’s relationship, his loyalty has become a topic of debate.

On one occasion, when asked about his favorite NFL team, Scott diplomatically responded, “I’m a fan of football, of all teams“, according to AOL. It is expected that this time he will support his son-in-law.

Her inner circle has undoubtedly added an extra touch of glamour to the final. The list of companions is quite privileged and is made up of mega-recognized figures.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

