The Super Bowl is ready to go, the big game attracts millions of viewers worldwide and is a sporting spectacle on the field and off. Millions of dollars are invested in commercial ads, and the halftime show is one of the biggest attractions.

The NFL knows how to put on a good show, below are 25 of the greatest Super Bowl acts in history, none bigger than Michael Jackson’s famous half-time show! Here are 25 legendary Super Bowl half-time performances!

Michael Jackson (1993)

Michael Jackson’s electrifying performance during Super Bowl XXVII is often regarded as one of the greatest halftime shows of all time. His medley of hits, including “Billie Jean” and “Black or White,” showcased his unparalleled talent as a performer and entertainer, setting the bar high for future halftime acts.

Prince (2007)

Prince’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLI is remembered for his iconic performance of “Purple Rain” in the pouring rain. His masterful guitar skills, dynamic stage presence, and memorable renditions of classics like “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Baby I’m a Star” made it a legendary moment in Super Bowl history.

Beyoncé (2013)

Beyoncé’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII was a tour de force performance that solidified her status as one of the greatest entertainers of our time. With a high-energy setlist, flawless choreography, and a surprise reunion with Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé captivated the audience and delivered a show-stopping performance.

U2 (2002)

U2’s halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVI took on added significance as it was the first Super Bowl after the September 11 attacks. Their emotional performance, which included “Beautiful Day” and “Where the Streets Have No Name,” paid tribute to the victims and first responders, resonating deeply with viewers around the world.

Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga’s halftime show at Super Bowl LI was a spectacle of epic proportions. From her dramatic entrance from the roof of the stadium to her hit-filled setlist and jaw-dropping acrobatics, Gaga delivered a performance that was both visually stunning and musically impressive, earning widespread acclaim.

Bruno Mars (2014)

Bruno Mars’s halftime performance at Super Bowl XLVIII was a high-energy showcase of his immense talent and charisma. With his smooth vocals, slick dance moves, and infectious energy, Mars delivered a memorable performance that had the audience dancing along to hits like “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Treasure.”

Katy Perry (2015)

Katy Perry’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX was a colorful and whimsical spectacle that captivated audiences worldwide. From her grand entrance on a giant mechanical lion to her playful performances of hits like “Roar” and “Firework,” Perry brought her signature brand of pop magic to the Super Bowl stage.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar (2022)

The show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, and included guest appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Diana Ross (1996)

Diana Ross’s halftime show at Super Bowl XXX showcased her legendary status as the Queen of Motown. With her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, Ross delivered a performance filled with classic hits like “I Will Survive” and “Stop! In the Name of Love,” leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake (2004)

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII became infamous for the “wardrobe malfunction” incident that occurred during their performance. Despite the controversy, their energetic duet of “Rock Your Body” and the star-studded lineup of guest performers made it a memorable halftime show.

Paul McCartney (2005)

Paul McCartney’s halftime show at Super Bowl XXXIX was a masterclass in rock and roll nostalgia. With his timeless classics like “Hey Jude” and “Live and Let Die,” McCartney delivered a performance that appealed to fans of all ages and solidified his status as a music legend.

The Rolling Stones (2006)

The Rolling Stones brought their signature brand of rock and roll swagger to the halftime show at Super Bowl XL. With Mick Jagger’s electrifying stage presence, Keith Richards’s blistering guitar solos, and hits like “Start Me Up” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” the Stones proved why they’re one of the greatest bands of all time.

Madonna (2012)

Madonna’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI was a grand spectacle that combined elaborate staging, dazzling choreography, and a star-studded lineup of guest performers. From her entrance on a golden throne to her high-energy performances of hits like “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer,” Madonna delivered a show that was both visually stunning and musically captivating.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLIII was a high-octane rock and roll extravaganza. With Springsteen’s boundless energy, epic guitar solos, and crowd-pleasing hits like “Born to Run” and “Glory Days,” the Boss delivered a performance that was pure Americana.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show at Super Bowl LIV was a celebration of Latin music and culture. With their dynamic performances, eye-popping choreography, and hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Let’s Get Loud,” Shakira and J.Lo delivered a show that was both entertaining and empowering.

Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars (2016)

The halftime show at Super Bowl 50 featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars. Their collaborative performance, which included hits like “Uptown Funk” and “Formation,” showcased the diverse talents of each artist and provided a memorable moment in Super Bowl history.

Gloria Estefan (1999)

Gloria Estefan’s halftime show at Super Bowl XXXIII was a celebration of Latin music and dance. With her infectious energy and hits like “Conga” and “Turn the Beat Around,” Estefan brought the party to the Super Bowl stage and had the audience dancing in the aisles.

The Who (2010)

The Who’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLIV was a rock and roll extravaganza that showcased the band’s enduring appeal. With hits like “Baba O’Riley” and “Pinball Wizard,” Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend proved that they could still rock out with the best of them.

Katy Perry with Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz (2015)

Katy Perry’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX featured special guest appearances by Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz, adding extra excitement to an already dazzling performance. With their electrifying contributions, Elliott and Kravitz helped elevate the halftime show to new heights of entertainment.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ halftime show at Super Bowl XLII was a rock and roll tour de force that showcased Petty’s timeless hits and enduring charisma. With classics like “American Girl” and “Free Fallin’,” Petty proved why he’s considered one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.

Aerosmith and Britney Spears (2001)

The halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV featured a memorable collaboration between Aerosmith and Britney Spears. Their energetic performance of “Walk This Way” and other hits made it a standout moment in Super Bowl halftime history.

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child (2013)

Beyoncé’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII featured a surprise reunion with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Their electric performance of hits like “Bootylicious” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” delighted fans and added extra excitement to an already spectacular show.

Justin Timberlake (2018)

Justin Timberlake’s halftime show at Super Bowl LII marked his return to the Super Bowl stage after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident in 2004. With hits like “Rock Your Body” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Timberlake delivered a polished and energetic performance that reaffirmed his status as a pop superstar.

The Weeknd (2021)

The Weeknd’s halftime show at Super Bowl LV was a visually stunning and immersive experience that showcased his unique blend of R&B and pop. With hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd delivered a performance that was both stylish and soulful, cementing his status as one of music’s biggest stars.

The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash (2011)

The halftime show at Super Bowl XLV featured an electrifying performance by The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash. With their high-energy medley.