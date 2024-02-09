Super Bowl 2024: How long does the game last and what time does it end?

The 2023 NFL season comes to an end. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will compete for Super Bowl 2024, but there’s a big question surrounding the game: how long does it last?

Fans will have to wait a long time to have football again. The Super Bowl marks the end of the season, crowning a new champion who will hold the glory for at least one more year.

This time, the Chiefs will represent the AFC, while the 49ers were the NFC champions. Both squads have had remarkable years, but it won’t mean anything if they don’t lift the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday.

How long does the Super Bowl 2024 last?

All fans are prepared for another exciting Sunday of football, the last one of the 2023 season. The Chiefs and the 49ers are set to give an astonishing show, but only one will be able to get the victory in the upcoming Super Bowl.

However, football fans won’t be the only ones watching this game. Families and friends will gather to watch the entire show, from those intrigued by the sport to those more excited about the halftime show.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM (ET), but the festivities will begin a few minutes earlier. Typically, the pre-game last around 30 minutes, featuring the national anthem, jet flyover, and more.

A typical football game lasts between three and four hours in regular time, but the Super Bowl is different. The halftime show, which takes between 12 and 15 minutes to finish, adds more time to the regular duration of the match.

Also, being the last game of the season and with one team needing to emerge victorious, it won’t end until one of them secures the win. Overtime periods are endless, as draws are not an option in the Super Bowl.

What was the longest Super Bowl game ever?

The longest Super Bowl ever was Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017, between the Patriots and the Falcons. It went into overtime for the first time, lasting 4 hours and 14 minutes. The Patriots won 34-28 after trailing by 25 points in the third quarter.

Super Bowl XLVII, played on February 3, 2013, between the Ravens and the 49ers, lasted for 3 hours and 34 minutes in regular time. However, the game featured a 34-minute pause due to a power outage at the the Superdome in New Orleans.