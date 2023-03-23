Breaking a record in the National Football League is never an easy task. Here, check out the most impressive NFL records of all time.

Setting a record in any sport is already an incredible feat. However, doing it in the NFL is even more remarkable. There have been several historic records since the NFL's origins, but there are those that look unlikely to be broken as a result of how the game changed.

That is why we decided to put together a list of the most impressive NFL records. Most are individual, but some are team records as well. Now, let's get started. These are the most incredible milestones in NFL history.

25. Buffalo Bills: Most consecutive Super Bowl appearances without a win

Some teams have been able to win a Super Bowl on their first attempt, while others have made multiple appearances and could not even win one of them. However, what the Buffalo Bills team of the 1990s did was unimaginable and shocking to all fans as they would go on to lose four straight Super Bowls.

It is a bittersweet feeling as it is already a remarkable achievement to have reached four straight Super Bowls, but a tough blow for the Bills as they missed some great opportunities to win the franchise's first Super Bowl and potentially become one of the greatest teams in NFL history.

24. Steve Young: 6 NFL passing titles

He had some big shoes to follow when he took over for Joe Montana, but he would go on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as he helped the San Francisco 49ers win another Super Bowl trophy during that era.

At times, he does not get the same credit as other legendary quarterbacks, but he was always clutch in big games and would go on to lead the league in passer rating on six occasions. He also held the record for single-season passer rating, which stood for several years until it was broken by Peyton Manning.

23. Longest game in NFL history: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With the current overtime rules being shorter and games now ending in ties if there is no score at the conclusion of overtime, except if it is a playoff game, it is almost impossible for an NFL game to last longer than the 1971 AFC divisional round game between the Dolphins and Chiefs, which went on for 82 minutes and 40 seconds of playing time.

The game went into double overtime and it would be the Dolphins who would get the victory and advance to the next round. No other game in NFL history has come even remotely close to breaking this record.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Biggest comeback win

The Vikings broke a long-standing record in 2022. Minnesota pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history by turning around a 33-point deficit in a regular season game against the Colts.

Indianapolis entered the second half leading 33-0, but Kirk Cousins turned up his game en route to a hard-fought, overtime 39-36 victory for the Vikings. This surpassed the Buffalo Bills' 32-point comeback against the Houston Oilers in 1993.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 26 consecutive losses in 1976-1977

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' early beginnings were quite extraordinary. They played their first NFL season in 1976 and would have to wait until 1977 to register a win. In total, they would go on to lose 26 consecutive games until they beat the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

Between both seasons, the Bucs scored a total of 228 and allowed 635 points. The only team that has ever come close to breaking this record was the Detroit Lions who went on to lose 19 straight games from 2007 until 2009, but they did become the first team to go an entire season without winning a game in a 16-game schedule.

20. Eric Dickerson: 2,105 rush yards in single-season

He may not have won a Super Bowl or even played in the NFL's biggest game, but Eric Dickerson is one of the greatest running backs in the history of the league. He managed to rush for 13,259 career yards, despite not playing for the best teams.

However, while playing with the Los Angeles Rams, he would go on to set the single-season rushing record with a total of 2,105 yards. A record that still stands and is unlikely to be broken.

19. Michael Thomas: Most receptions in a single-season

This record was set in 2019 by Michael Thomas while playing for the New Orleans Saints with a total of 149 receptions, breaking the previous record, which had been set in 2002 by Marvin Harrison with 143 receptions.

That season, Thomas built a good connection with quarterback Drew Brees and would go on to get a total of 1,725 yards, had 11.6 yards per reception, and scored 9 touchdowns. Although it is a difficult record to break, with the NFL now being more of a passing league, could another wide receiver break this record?

18. Washington Redskins: Most points in a Super Bowl quarter

When the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) scored 35 points in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXII, they made Super Bowl and NFL history by scoring the most points in a single quarter. A remarkable achievement taking into consideration they were trailing the Denver Broncos 10-0 as they began the second quarter.

The Redskins scored five touchdowns and racked up a total of 356 yards on offense in 19 plays. To no surprise, they would go on to thrash the Broncos and win by a score of 42-10 as they would claim their second of three Super Bowl trophies in franchise history.

17. LaDainian Tomlinson: Most total touchdowns in a single-season

In 2006, he set the single-season touchdown record with a total of 31 touchdowns, breaking the previous record, which had been set in 2005 by Shaun Alexander with 28 touchdowns. That season, 28 were running touchdowns and three came were receptions.

It was one of the greatest individual performances in a single-season by any player, especially for a running back. However, it looks unlikely that this record could be broken as teams are throwing the ball more often, which means running backs are getting fewer carries. Not to mention the increased physical contact is shortening their careers in the NFL.

16. Derrick Thomas: Most sacks in one game

As a rookie in 1990, he had the greatest performance for a defensive lineman in NFL history when he sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback, David Krieg, a total of 7 times in one game. Thomas himself almost broke his own record in 1998, but no other defensive player has been able to get more than 6 sacks in a game.

A record difficult for any current player to break as quarterbacks no longer hold on to the ball the way they use to and new rule changes are making it harder to reach the quarterback without getting a penalty.

15. Randy Moss: Single-season receiving touchdowns

Although he didn't win a Super Bowl ring, he has had one of the best careers for a wide receiver. His performances in big games and individual awards speak for themselves, but his greatest individual seasoncame in 2007 while playing for the New England Patriots where he joined forces with Tom Brady.

That season, Randy Moss caught a total of 23 touchdowns passes, setting a new single-season touchdown record and breaking the previous one held by Jerry Rice. The Patriots would go on to finish the regular season with a perfect 16-0 record and demolished their playoff opponents to reach the Super Bowl, but would go on to lose to the New York Giants.

14. Tom Brady: 14 appearances in the Conference Championship game

We could spend all day arguing about the best quarterbacks of all time, but Tom Brady is definitely one of the greats. His individual and collective achievements are quite remarkable, but he is not on this list for his MVP awards or Super Bowl trophies.

He has played in more conference championship games than any other player in NFL history with a total of 14 appearances, which shows how truly great he was. 13 of them were with the Patriots, while his final one came in Tampa Bay.

13. Brett Favre: 336 career interceptions

There is no question the Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He was always clutch in big moments and never hesitated to throw the ball downfield, even if there was heavy coverage.

However, that would also have its problems as he currently holds the record for most career interceptions. A record that probably will not be broken as quarterbacks are now more protective with the ball, do not often throw into coverage the way Favre would and scramble out of the pocket if there are no throwing options.

12. Rob Bironas: Most field goals made in one game

While playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2007, Rob Bironas made NFL history when he successfully converted eight field goal attempts in a game against the Houston Texans. He made additionally history in that same game by scoring a total of 26 points, the most a kicker has made in a single game, which included those eight field goals and two extra points.

These kicking records are difficult for any kicker in the current game to break as coaches are deciding to go for it in fourth-and-short situations than kick a long-range field goal. Not to mention the extended extra point has increased the popularity of the two-point conversion.

11. Gale Sayers: 30.6 career yards per kick return

Sayers did not play long in the NFL, but he would set the record for most career yards per kick return. An impressive achievement taking into consideration that some kick returners can go a few games without breaking off a 30-yard return.

During his short career, he returned 91 kicks and took six of them back for touchdowns. In 1967, he averaged an incredible 37.7 yards per kick return and topped 30 on two occasions. This record is unlikely to be broken as it is more common now for kick returners to kneel in the endzone for touchbacks instead of running it out to gain their own yardage.

10. Paul Krause: 81 career defensive interceptions

Despite only leading the league in interceptions one season, he was a constant threat on defense and always knew how to pick off the football. Throughout his career, he had at least six interceptions in eight different seasons.

He benefited from an era where quarterbacks were known for throwing the ball down the field and were not as protective of the football. It would be difficult now for any defensive player to come even close to this record as quarterbacks are now more cautious and do not throw much into dangerous coverage.

9. Flipper Anderson: 336 receiving yards in one game

He may not be a Hall of Famer or even one of the best wide receivers of all time, but he made NFL history in a game during the 1989 season while playing for the Los Angeles Rams when he caught 15 passes for a total of 336 yards, which would be a record for the most receiving yards in a single game.

A record almost impossible to break as there have only been a handful of wide receivers that have even been able to record 300 yards in one game. In fact, the player who came closest to breaking this record was Calvin Johnson in 2013, who caught 14 passes for 329 yards.

8. Baltimore Ravens: Fewest points and rushing yards allowed

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens hold the record for fewest points allowed, 165, and fewest yards rushing allowed, 970, in a 16-game schedule; and seeing how rule changes are making it harder for defensive players, this record will be difficult for any team to reach.

That Ravens' defense was a nightmare for opposing offenses, which included the likes Ray Lewis and Rod Woodson. They would hold opponents to fewer than 11 points per game and only allowed a total of 23 points in the postseason. To no surprise, they would go on to beat the New York Giants in the Super Bowl to win the franchise's first championship.

7. Vince Lombardi: .900 postseason winning percentage

There is a reason why the Super Bowl trophy is named after him. He would only lose one postseason game in 10 appearances and would go on to win five championships with the Green Bay Packers, three were NFL titles and two were part of the Super Bowl era after the NFL merged with the AFL.

Although there are many great head coaches in the current game, the increased competitiveness and the constant movement of players makes it difficult for any coach to reach this win percentage in the postseason.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers: Allowed six punts blocked

The 1988 season was disastrous for the Steelers as they would finish with a 5-11 record. It was a transitional season and many of the players on the roaster were young and inexperienced. They struggled in all areas, but their special teams unit was arguably their worst and they would go into the record books for all the wrong reasons.

That season, the Steelers allowed an NFL-record six blocked punts. A campaign to forget for the organization and punter Harry Newsome, who also holds the individual record for most career blocked punts with a total of 14 blocked - tied with Herman Weaver.

5. Emmitt Smith: 18,355 career rush yards

He is one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and would be a pivotal player for the Dallas Cowboys. He won three Super Bowl trophies with the Cowboys and rushed for 1,000 or more yards in 11 of his 15 seasons in the NFL.

His record for the most career rushing yards is extremely difficult for any running back to reach, especially with the way the game is currently played. Teams are throwing the ball more, which means running backs get fewer handoffs. Additionally, with the increased physical intensity, running backs are having shorter NFL careers.

4. Jerry Rice: 22,895 career receiving yards

The greatest wide receiver of all time won three Super Bowl rings while playing for the San Francisco 49ers and set numerous records throughout his legendary career. However, the one that is extremely unlikely to be broken is his career receiving yards record.

Although teams are throwing the ball more and rule changes are geared to protecting offensive players, it will still be very difficult for any wide receiver to even come close to breaking it. Not to mention that wide receivers do not usually have a long career in the NFL, which makes it more than likely that this record will stand.

3. Don Shula: 347 career coaching wins

He was without a doubt one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. During his coaching career with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins, he led his teams to five Super Bowl appearances, winning two of them with the Dolphins, won 14 division titles, and turned in just two losing seasons.

The only coach who has a potential shot at reaching this record is New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, who reached his 300th win in 2019. Since he's still active, Belichick could be the one that breaks Shula's long-lasting record.

2. San Francisco 49ers: 18 consecutive road wins from 1988-1990

Winning a game in the NFL is hard, doing it on the road game is extremely difficult, but winning 18 consecutive road games is something of true legends. That's what the San Francisco 49ers did from 1988 to 1990.

With players, such as Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, and legendary head coach, Bill Walsh, in charge, the San Francisco 49ers were an unstoppable force on the road and would not lose a game during that period. With future Hall of Fame talent, it is no surprise this team would go on to win two Super Bowl titles during that era.

1. Brett Favre: 297 consecutive starts

With football being a constant physical sport, this record is no doubt the most impressive and the hardest to break. Brett Favre started in every game from 1992, which was his first season with the Green Bay Packers, until 2010, reaching a total of 297 games (321 including playoffs).

Despite suffering all kinds of injuries, Favre played through it and would not miss games throughout those years. It started in Green Bay, continued in New York with the Jets, and it concluded with the Minnesota Vikings where Favre finished his career. There is a reason why Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.