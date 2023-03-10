Size does matter, here are 25 of some of the tallest players in the NFL.

Being big and tough is not only a given it is a must in order to survive in the NFL. While wide receivers and quarterbacks get all the glory, but some of the tallest and biggest players in the NFL do all the work.

Many of the biggest players in the league are the first defensive line or attacking lines to take brutal punishment for their teams to score.

Here are 25 of the tallest players in the NFL, many are just starting their careers and others are experienced veterans.

25. Brian O'Neill - 6 feet, 7 inches

The Vikings offensive tackle has been in the NFL since 2018 and has already played in one Pro-Bowl. Brian O'Neill has played in 75 games in the NFL since turning pro.

24. Andrus Peat - 6 feet, 7 inches

The 3-time Pro Bowler comes in at 316 pounds and a career of 8 years all with the Saints. Andrus Peat has played in 95 games in the NFL and is a capable Guard.

23. Carl Nassib - 6 feet, 7 inches

The accomplished linebacker Carl Nassib has won numerous awards and is playing now for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nassib has a total of 187 tackles in his career.

22. Jesse James - 6 feet, 7 inches

The veteran tight end has played for four NFL teams and is now with the Cleveland Browns. James has 157 receptions for 1,522 receiving yards.

21. Raekwon Davis - 6 foot, 7 inches

The Miami Dolphins nose tackle is a whopping 335-pound sacks machine! Raekwon Davis takes no prisoners on the field and has impressed in his three seasons in the NFL.

20. Arik Armstead - 6 feet, 7 inches

Arik Armstead is a tough defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, Armstead has been with the team since 2015. He has 28.5 sacks and a total of 275 tackles and played in 4 games in 2022.

19. Tanoh Kpassagnon - 6 feet, 7 inches

The 28-year-old defensive end plays for the New Orleans Saints, Tanoh Kpassagnon is a Super Bowl champion as well as CAA Defensive Player of the Year (2016).

18. Taylor Lewan - 6 feet, 7 inches

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is a 3-time NFL Pro Bowler and as played over 100 NFL games in his 10-year career. Lewan has recently been released from the Titans and is looking for a new team.

17. DeForest Buckner - 6 feet, 7 inches

The accomplished defensive tackle has 53 sacks in his NFL career, DeForest Buckner plays for the Colts and has been a 2-time Pro Bowler and has over 400 tackles in his career.

16. Jordan Mailata - 6 feet, 8 inches

The Eagles offensive tackle has a lot to carry at his 365-pound frame and 45 NFL games. Mailata has played 45 games in his NFL career and his considered a “wrecking ball".

15. Brandon Parker - 6 feet, 8 inches

Brandon Parker is a widely veteran of 5 seasons, the Raiders offensive tackle has played in 54 games and when not injured is trouble for opponents.

14. Cornelius Lucas - 6 feet, 8 inches

Big offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas is not only one of the tallest players of the NFL he is also one of the biggest at 328 pounds. Lucas has played for 5 NFL teams since 2014.

13. Dennis Kelly - 6 feet, 8 inches

Another big Offensive Tackle Dennis Kelly recently signed with the Colts but before that played with the Eagles, Packers, and Titans. Kelly has only 1 touch down in his NFL career.

12. Conor McDermott - 6 feet, 8 inches

The New England Patriots offensive tackle is a beast, at 305 pounds and is the starting right tackle for the team. McDermott has played in the NFL since 2017 for three teams.

11. Donald Parham Jr. - 6 feet, 8 inches

Donald Parham Jr. is a tough tight end who has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020. Parham has 7 receiving touchdowns in 33 games for the team.

10. Kolton Miller - 6 feet, 8 inches

With the Raiders since 2018, Kolton Miller is an offensive tackle that comes in at 325 pounds. Miller is under contract with the Raiders until the 2025 season with $42.6 million guaranteed.

9. Rob Havenstein - 6 feet, 8 inches

Rob Havenstein is a Super Bowl winner for the Rams and has a huge frame coming in at 330 pounds. On September 8, 2022, Havenstein signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with $24.1 million guaranteed.

8. Mike McGlinchey - 6 feet, 8 inches

The 49ers Offensive Tackle has been with the team since 2018. Nothing really to write home about Mike McGlinchey has played a total of 64 games and in 2022 took home $10.9 million in salary.

7. Trent Brown - 6 feet, 8 inches

Nine-year veteran Trent Brown of the New England Patriots comes in sixth on the list with his massive 370-pound frame. Brown is now in his second stint with the Patriots and won one Super Bowl.

6. Zach Gentry - 6 feet, 8 inches

Tight End Zach Gentry has been with the Steelers since 2019 and has played 38 games for the team in three complete seasons. Gentry has 39 career receptions in 38 games played.

5. Calais Campbell - 6 feet, 8 inches

The six-time Pro- Bowler and tough Defensive End for the Baltimore Ravens is the third tallest player in the NFL. Campbell has 99 sacks in his 15-year career.

4. Orlando Brown Jr. - 6 feet, 8 inches

Orlando Brown Jr is a 4-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion for the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown started his career in Baltimore and now is an Offensive tackle for the current champs.

3. Caleb Jones - 6 feet, 9 inches

The Packers offensive tackle is a force, at 370 pounds but failed to make a single appearance during the NFL season.

2. Demar Dotson - 6 feet, 9 inches

Demar Dotson is a veteran offensive tackle who played most of his career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is now a free agent. Dotson last played for the Denver Broncos.

1. Dan Skipper - 6 feet, 10 inches

The Detroit Lions offensive tackle clocks in as the tallest player in the NFL currently. Skipper is a seven-year veteran and has had three stints with the Lions as well as having played for the LA Raiders and Houston Texans among others.