The San Francisco 49ers are sad after losing another conference championship, but the good news is that they will have Purdy back sooner than expected since his surgery is just weeks away.

The San Francisco 49ers know that Brock Purdy is the quarterback they need for the upcoming 2023 season, even though he is injured it is highly likely that he will return for another big year with the franchise.

The 2022 season was better than Shanahan thought, they lost Lance and Garoppolo but there was Purdy ready to take the team to the postseason.

The loss in the conference championship game was unfair but football is tough and injuries are more common than people think.

When will Brock Purdy's elbow surgery be?

According to Tom Pelissero, Purdy was recently at Dr. Keith Meister's office, he advised the quarterback to postpone surgery due to inflammation signs in the elbow, therefore Purdy is expected to return to Meister's office during the first days of March to set a date for the surgery that will probably be between March 15 and 30.

Purdy could recover in a period of 3-8 weeks, the surgery will not be Tommy John as some thought, it will be a faster procedure despite the fact that his injury is a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

The 49ers have no other options at quarterback, they need Purdy to return for the upcoming 2023 season and at the same time they must look for a backup quarterback to help Purdy.