49ers GM John Lynch delivers encouraging George Kittle injury update before 2026 season

The San Francisco 49ers remain optimistic about George Kittle’s recovery despite placing the All-Pro tight end on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp.

Kittle continues to recover from the Achilles injury he suffered during the Wild Card round game of the playoffs against the Eagles, and his availability for Week 1 remains one of the biggest storylines surrounding the 49ers.

The challenge is even greater because San Francisco will face the Rams in the opener at Melbourne, forcing them to carefully evaluate whether the veteran will be ready for such a demanding international trip.

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John Lynch updates George Kittle’s recovery

Although George Kittle’s status for the opener has yet to be determined, the latest comments from general manager John Lynch should provide plenty of optimism for 49ers fans.

“George’s rehab is coming tremendous. I know you guys have heard from him. He’s doing really well and that’s very exciting. He’s doing everything possible to be ready for Week 1. We’re thrilled with his progress.”

Will George Kittle be ready for Week 1 vs Rams?

Even with John Lynch’s optimistic update, the 49ers are expected to remain cautious. The organization understands that rushing Kittle back from an Achilles injury could create unnecessary risks, especially with a long trip to Australia awaiting the team before the regular season officially begins.

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For now, the goal remains unchanged. Kittle is pushing to be available for the season opener, while the 49ers continue monitoring his recovery closely. If his rehabilitation continues at its current pace, they could have one of their most important offensive weapons back just in time for one of the most anticipated games of the 2026 NFL season.