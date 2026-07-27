49ers injury update: What we know about Vederian Lowe and Christian Kirk

Lowe and Kirk's absences could open the door for other players to step up, meaning the 49ers wouldn't take too much of a hit to start the season.

The San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with a few headaches before the 2026 NFL season even kicks off, and now two more potential injuries have cropped up. Details remain thin on both Vederian Lowe and Christian Kirk, with little officially known about what either player is dealing with.

Lowe’s situation is slightly clearer, though it’s still unconfirmed what actually happened to his foot or ankle. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster simply mentioned he hopes it isn’t anything too serious, according to a report on X from Matt Barrows.

As for Kirk, there’s no official word yet. Barrows didn’t offer much on X beyond his initial observation that the wideout “walked off with a trainer midway through the session.” For now, the team is still more concerned about whether Kyle Shanahan will be able to travel to Australia for the 49ers-Rams game.

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Breaking down Kirk’s situation

Sports medicine specialist Dr. Jesse Morse chimed in on X about what to watch for with Kirk. He pointed out that Kirk’s history is worth monitoring, especially after an injury-riddled 2025 season that sidelined him for several weeks and kept him off the field.

Christian Kirk with the Texans (Getty Images)

“Kirk’s had his fair share of injuries. He dealt with hamstring injuries that caused him to miss multiple games early in 2025 (including Weeks 1–2 and later re-aggravations). He also had a collarbone injury that ended his 2024 season with the Jaguars and prior issues (including groin/core muscle),” Dr. Morse wrote on X.

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Who benefits from Lowe and Kirk’s injuries?

If Lowe and Kirk are forced to miss the first two or three weeks of the season, San Francisco has options. In the receiver room, an opening creates room for guys like Ricky Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling to step into bigger roles early on. That’s one area where the Niners shouldn’t panic just yet.

Lowe’s potential absence shouldn’t keep the coaching staff up at night, either. The Niners still have three healthy left tackles in Trent Williams, Austen Pleasants, and Isaac Alarcon. If they need extra depth, they can easily cross-train someone else or pull a guy up from the practice squad.