49ers dodge major injury scare on defense shortly after George Kittle’s PUP listing

Only days into training camp, the San Francisco 49ers fans are already growing tired of watching key players go down with injuries.

Gearing up for the 2026 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are already facing a major obstacle on offense without George Kittle, who has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Not long afterward, alarms were raised on the other side of the ball, as defensive lineman Romello Height had to be carted off the practice field and required immediate attention from the medical staff.

If there is one saying the 49ers should be well familiarized with, it’s that when it rains, it pours. Sometimes, however, the downpour only lasts a short while. Fortunately, it turned out to be a false alarm. For a change, San Francisco could breathe a sigh of relief after an injury scare at practice.

“The 49ers announce that Romello Height had cramps,” Matt Maiocco from NBC Sports Bay Area reported on his X account. “Height sustained an injury in practice and was carted off the field. The medical staff appeared to be working on both his right leg and both arms.”

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Height scares 49ers

It must have been some supernatural cramps for the 6-foot-2 rookie out of Texas Tech to require that kind of medical attention. Still, the 49ers will gladly take the outcome.

Romello Height during OTAs.

Had they lost their third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to a serious injury on Day 2 of training camp, it could have been a terrible omen for what the season might have in store in San Francisco.

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The buzz around the Niners and their facilities

Much has been speculated about the 49ers’ facility and its proximity to an electrical substation, fueling all sorts of conspiracy theories across social media. If the team had lost one of its newest additions to a serious injury just days into training camp, that narrative would have been blown out of proportion.

The 49ers already have enough on their plate. They have no desire to add yet another concern with a serious injury this early in the calendar. Fortunately, Height’s case turned out to be nothing more than a scare.

For the time being, the team has no reason to worry about its rookie defensive lineman. Just to be safe, though, the 49ers’ nutritionists might want to add a few more pickles—and some pickle juice—to his diet.