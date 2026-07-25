49ers confirm Kyle Shanahan was injured in serious car accident

The San Francisco 49ers announced that Kyle Shanahan was involved in a serious car accident.

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident just days before the start of training camp, creating uncertainty as the they begin preparations for the 2026 NFL season.

Although the incident initially sparked concern among fans, the organization quickly released an official statement clarifying Shanahan’s condition and outlining how the coaching staff will operate while he recovers.

The news comes at a crucial time for the 49ers, who enter the new season with Super Bowl aspirations and one of the NFL’s most talented rosters. This another unexpected setback.

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What happened to Kyle Shanahan?

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed that Kyle Shanahan suffered injuries in the accident but emphasized that they are not life-threatening. However, the head coach won’t participate in all traning camp activities.

“San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.”

Who will replace Kyle Shanahan?

The 49ers also confirmed that assistant head coach Chris Foerster will assume head coaching responsibilities while Kyle Shanahan continues his recovery. Foerster will lead the team alongside San Francisco’s offensive and defensive coordinators until Shanahan is able to fully resume his normal duties.