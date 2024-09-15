Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers get another bad injury update about Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey might be out longer than expected with the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey running back of the San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A few months ago, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl in overtime against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why the 2024 is a shot at redemption.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch had a very tough offseason trying to keep their core group of stars intact. In the final days before the opener, they manage to deliver contract extensions to Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams.

As a consequence, alongside Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, the 49ers were favorites to make a championship run in the NFL. In Week 1, they proved it with a convincing win over the Jets.

When will Christian McCaffrey play with 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers already placed Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve and that means he cannot return at least in four weeks. However, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, things might be worse than expected.

“Christian McCaffrey is dealing with painful Achilles tendinitis. It’s described to me as frustrating and difficult. Difficult to run and certainly difficult to get rid of. He is not at more of a risk of tearing his Achilles, but he is likely to be out six weeks or potentially more.”

Who will replace Christian McCaffrey?

Jordan Mason will be the starting running for the San Francisco 49ers during Christian McCaffrey’s absence. Mason was extraordinary in Week against the New York Jets with 147 yards and one touchdown.

Right now, Patrick Taylor Jr and Isaac Guerendo are the other names on the roster, but, Kyle Shanahan hasn’t indicated if the 49ers will pursue a free agent or consider a trade.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

