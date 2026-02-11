49ers QB Mac Jones makes major revelation about his path to the NFL

For some time, the San Francisco 49ers have had Mac Jones, undoubtedly a premium backup capable of stepping in for Brock Purdy if needed. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots, the QB’s rookie season could have unfolded very differently.

What is this whole story about? The quarterback himself, now in the Bay Area, revealed that back in 2021, Kyle Shanahan had shown specific interest in bringing the former Alabama Crimson Tide player to the team.

“Kyle and I, we just have a great relationship, and he wanted me to be here with him when I was coming out of the draft,“ Jones said on the “Monday Mornings with Mitch” podcast. “Obviously, it went in different ways, but that’s what it’s all about — reconnecting with people that either see value in you or whatnot.”

He also added: “Just hearing the stories about Kyle and how he sees the run game and the pass game and running the team meetings, and it was just interesting. And finally, I got to see it this year, and that was just awesome.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2025 in Santa Clara.

Ultimately, Shanahan finally saw his wish come true after the 49ers signed Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract to serve as Brock Purdy’s backup. Will Jones and the head coach continue working side by side for some more time?

Jones delivered solid performances in the Bay

During the 2025 NFL season, Mac Jones stepped up as a vital insurance policy for the San Francisco 49ers, taking over the starting role for eight games while Brock Purdy sidelined with a lingering turf toe injury.

Jones proved highly efficient in Kyle Shanahan’s system, finishing the regular season with 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions across 11 total appearances. He posted a career-high 69.6% completion percentage and a solid 97.4 passer rating, leading the team to a 5–3 record in his starts.

His performance was highlighted by a 342-yard game against the Rams and a nearly perfect outing against the Giants, effectively “steadying the ship” and ensuring the 49ers remained top contenders in the NFC before Purdy’s return late in the season.

