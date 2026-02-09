Mac Jones sends clear message about his future with the 49ers alongside Brock Purdy

Mac Jones helped the San Francisco 49ers go deep last season, contributing to at least 30 percent of the team’s regular-season work, and recently said he wants to stay with the team where he has been working as Brock Purdy’s backup.

“Honestly, I’m happy where I’m at. I love the 49ers. I want to keep winning and having fun. That’s all I care about,” Jones recently told TMZ Sports, where he was also asked about the substitution theory that has been mentioned by some of his teammates.

It’s worth noting that last season Jones threw a total of 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, totaling 2,151 yards in 11 games with the 49ers. He started eight games while filling in for Purdy, who was recovering from a foot injury, but eventually returned to the bench.

Jones could remain with the 49ers

One day before Jones’ recent comments to TMZ Sports, it was reported that the 49ers were not looking to move on from their backup quarterback for next season. He would remain alongside Purdy to continue supporting him and learning.

“The 49ers are NOT looking to trade Mac Jones this offseason. Things and offers can change, but the 49ers’ preference is to keep their Brock Purdy–Mac Jones tandem intact for 2026, per Dianna Russini,” wrote Coach Yac on X (@coach_yac).

As for the substitution theory that has caused some discomfort among teammates and has been linked to alleged injuries, Jones said he doesn’t know anything about it yet. Despite Joe Rogan mentioning the theory on several occasions, the quarterback said he doesn’t feel any different.