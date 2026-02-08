49ers reportedly make final call on Mac Jones’ future in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the main contenders this season, despite having suffered too many injuries, many of them significant. Brock Purdy was one of them at the start, although his spot was very well replaced at the time by Mac Jones.

Despite the great performances he put together in the first weeks, it was clear that Mr. Irrelevant would reclaim his spot in Kyle Shanahan’s starting lineup upon returning from his injuries.

This opened the door to endless speculation about what would happen with Jones next season: would he remain behind Purdy, or would he look for a fresh start to take on a bigger role? For now, the 49ers have made a decision on the matter.

“Despite continued speculation, the 49ers have no plans to trade QB Mac Jones this off-season and fully intend to bring him back to back up Brock Purdy, per sources,” the insider Adam Schefter reported via X.

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up.

Jones’ numbers from last season

During the 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers, Mac Jones experienced a significant career resurgence while stepping in for an injured Purdy. In 11 games (8 starts), he threw for 2,151 passing yards, recording 13 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions.

His efficiency was notably high under Shanahan’s system, finishing the year with a 69.6% completion rate and an impressive 97.4 passer rating (which translates to a strong 62.3 QBR).

These stats helped lead the 49ers to a 5–3 record in his starts, proving he could effectively manage a high-powered offense and solidifying his value as a reliable NFL signal-caller.

What is the contract situation of No. 10?

Mac Jones is currently entering the second year of the two-year, $8.41 million contract he signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. For the upcoming 2026 season, he is scheduled to earn a base salary of $2,810,000, carrying a total cap hit of $3,980,000.

Given his efficient performance last season filling in for the Niners, this deal is widely considered one of the most team-friendly backup/bridge quarterback contracts in the league, providing San Francisco with high-level insurance at a manageable price.