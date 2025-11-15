Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are very clear about their decision on who the starting quarterback of the future is. Brock Purdy has always been the chosen one and, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, that could lead to Mac Jones being traded after the 2025 season.

“What Mac Jones did for himself this year, and for the 49ers, was reestablish himself as a starting quarterback that can win games. He has two years left on his contract. Two years total on his contract, one year left with the 49ers. You certainly wonder if they’ll end up trading him this offseason. They’re gonna have interest, there are going to be many teams in what could be a lackluster quarterback draft to need a guy and Mac Jones has showed, as he did as a a rookie, that he is the guy.”

Jones had a promising rookie year with the Patriots in 2021, but the following two seasons were very disappointing. In fact, his selection as the franchise quarterback was one of the reasons that led Robert Kraft to part ways with Bill Belichick, due to the lack of results and the absence of a solid long-term plan. In 2024, the former Alabama player was traded to the Jaguars, and in 2025 he signed with the 49ers.

Who is 49ers starting quarterback?

Brock Purdy is the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Despite battling a toe injury this year, head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed that the player is ready to return for the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rapoport mentions that Shanahan doesn’t want any controversy in his locker room and that if Purdy is healthy, he will be the QB1 for the rest of the season. However, thanks to his performances, Jones may have managed to redeem himself and generate interest from other teams for 2026.

“Kyle Shanahan has been very clear. There’s no quarterback controversy. He has full confidence that Brock Purdy can be the guy when fully healthy. With his starting stint coming to an end, Mac Jones emerged as a prime trade candidate for 2026 for league full of teams that need one.”