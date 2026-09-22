49ers seemingly shut the door on Tyreek Hill, pivoting to Brandin Cooks for WR depth

The San Francisco 49ers pass on Tyreek Hill, targeting Brandin Cooks to bolster their wide receiver depth chart for the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

Tyreek Hill‘s destination remains a mystery, with the latest development being that the San Francisco 49ers ruled him out, while the Kansas City Chiefs remain suitors. However, the 49ers had a plan from the start, opting instead for former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cooks is signing with the 49ers’ practice squad, initially to get up to speed for games. The agreement comes less than two weeks after the 49ers handed the Rams a 27-7 loss in the season opener in Melbourne, Australia.

For Rams fans, the name comes with memories. Cooks was once the field-stretching piece in one of the most productive Los Angeles offenses under Sean McVay. Without a doubt, it could prove to be a great move on a contract of lower value than what Tyreek Hill would have commanded.

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Cooks’ stint with the Rams

The Rams acquired Cooks from the New England Patriots in 2018, adding a receiver who could threaten defenses downfield alongside Robert Woods. He rewarded that decision with 80 catches for a career-high 1,204 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with Los Angeles.

Brandin Cooks #10

Los Angeles went on to reach the Super Bowl, with Cooks playing a prominent role in the passing game that helped carry them there. His Rams stint was brief, but that first NFL season left a clear mark, as he made an already dangerous offense harder to defend across the full width and length of the field. The numbers fell in 2019.

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The Rams traded him to the Houston Texans in April 2020 after Cooks had totaled 122 catches, 1,787 yards, and seven touchdowns over his two Rams seasons. That made his second-year line 42 catches for 583 yards and two scores. The Rams ended up sending a 2022 fourth-round pick to Houston and received a second-round selection in the deal.

Why are the 49ers pursuing Cooks?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Demarcus Robinson sustained a high ankle sprain in the 49ers‘ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Robinson had taken on a larger role after injuries to Ricky Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling. Mike Evans also left the Miami game with a hip issue, although coach Kyle Shanahan said he could have returned if the game had been closer.

That leaves an opening for an experienced receiver to learn the offense and potentially help Brock Purdy later. That is where the interest and agreement with Cooks come in, as he can serve as Demarcus Robinson’s replacement in hopes that he reclaims the form seen during that stellar year with the Rams.