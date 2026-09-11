Kyle Shanahan reveals why Christian McCaffrey shared snaps with Kaelon Black in 49ers win vs Rams

Christian McCaffrey didn't see much of a workload in the San Francisco 49ers win against the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Shanahan explained why he gave Kaelon Black a bigger role in this game.

While the trip to Australia was perfect for the San Francisco 49ers given how soundly they beat the Los Angeles Rams, one thing was off: Christian McCaffrey‘s usage. Kaelon Black took many opportunities on what usually is a workhorse role for the veteran, but head coach Kyle Shanahan explained why this happened.

It’s not that McCaffrey will enter a committee by any means. According to Shanahan, and reported by Nick Wagoner of ESPN, McCaffrey was dealing with some cramps throughout the game.

Hence, at the prospect of injury, Shanahan opted to give calculated snaps to CMC, and let Kaelon Black flourish. By the way, it worked, as Black was productive against the Rams. All in all, McCaffrey is fine and should be ready to roll for Week 2.

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McCaffrey was still very effective

While dealing with cramps, CMC was still borderline unstoppable. He had 88 all-purpose yards thanks to 10 carries for 68 rushing yards and five receptions for 20 receiving yards.

The most encouraging thing I can say about Christian McCaffrey last night is that his burst is back!



He averaged 6.8 yards per carry 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1oTOaEkjWm — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) September 11, 2026

Facing one of the top teams in the NFL, McCaffrey averaged 6.8 yards per carry, which is an incredible feat. That boosted the Niners to get a very important win against a very tough divisional opponent.

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The 49ers’ priority is to stay as healthy as possible

After the game against the Rams, tight end Jake Tonges and wideout De’Zhaun Stribling are already sidelined. Hence, the 49ers were correct in limiting McCaffrey‘s snaps to avoid any further issues with their most important player.