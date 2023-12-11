The San Francisco 49ers keep steamrolling past their opposition, and they’re playing like the best team in the NFL right now. Of course, that’s only fair if you take a look at their roster, as it looks like something out of a video game.

Then again, outside of Christian McCaffrey- and now Chase Young– the Niners have had most of this roster for years now. However, no quarterback had been able to push their offense to the next level.

That’s why, as much as Brock Purdy’s numbers might not be the most impressive, he should get more credit for the way the team’s offense has operated since he took the reins.

With that in mind, superstar OL Trent Williams dissed those who still think he’s just a system quarterback, stating that “If he was Zach Wilson, I think he’d probably be unanimous MVP, [labeled as] the next coming of Aaron Rodgers, or somebody like that.”

Trent Williams Defends Brock Purdy

“I don’t get why people say he’s a system quarterback,” the OT said after their win vs. the Seahawks. “No system quarterback makes tight-window throws before they’re there, throwing people open, putting the ball into a window and trusting his receiver to get there, layering balls over linebackers who are in good position, and still getting the ball over their head, getting it to the playmaker.”

Purdy made the Niners feel confident parting ways with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, and he also beat Sam Darnold for the starting job this season. And even if some are not impressed and he’s not slinging the football down the field, he’s got his teammates’ utmost confidence:

“In locker rooms, guys who know football, guys who study us before they play us, there’s no way you can look at him and say, ‘That’s a system quarterback,’ when you watch the throws he makes, you watch him making them under pressure,” Williams continued.

Purdy Shares The Credit

Through 14 weeks, the former Mr. Irrelevant has completed 70.2% of his throws for 3,553 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns against just five picks, leading his team to a 10-3 record. Still, he insists it’s all a team effort:

“I’m a part of a special group,” Purdy said. “Any one of our guys, any one of our eligibles, man, you get the ball in their hands, and then they can go do the rest, break tackles, obviously have pull-away, breakaway speed. I mean, we see it every game. So, to throw like a five-yard pass or even a deep ball, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got playmakers.”

System quarterback or not, the Niners are 10-3 and well en route to being the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It’s hard to think of any team suited to take them down in a win-or-go-home situation this season. And even though some might not want to give him credit, it seems like Kyle Shanahan has finally found his guy.