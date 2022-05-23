Boredom invades football fans minds during the offseason and there are still three long months to go until the kickoff. Check here what to do while you wait.

The 2022 National Football League season will be highly interesting, much more talent than ever, youngsters and some veterans like Tom Brady will be playing this season. In addition, there are strong rumors about Drew Brees return.

There are not many options for football fans unless they are willing to watch other sports like MLB, NHL or NBA. The most viable is to use a streaming service like FuboTV with a 7-day free trial to watch movies, series and any other sport event.

The upcoming season starts on September 8, 2022 with the Buffalo Bills playing against the Los Angeles Rams. That will be the first big test for defending champions since the Bills have a lethal offensive game.

5 things to do while waiting for the 2022 NFL season to start

1. Watch football movies: This is the best option before the kickoff, one of the best movies to understand what football players suffer is Concussion with Will Smith. A couple of funny football movies to remember are The Longest Yard and Silver Linings Playbook. Most of the movies are available on FuboTV .

2. Learn more: If you like to read about football get yourself in Wikipedia and learn more about NFL history, the first super bowl, legendary players and other things. A good book on football is “America's Game, The Epic Story of How Pro Football Captured a Nation” by Michael MacCambridge.

3. Watch other football leagues: Currently there are multiple football leagues that are taking place while the NFL offseason continues, among the alternative leagues is the USFL, Fan Controlled Football and others. All those football leagues are available on TV and live streaming.

4. Buy equipment: September is still a long way off, so it is a good idea to take advantage of the offers to buy a new big TV or subscribe to a new streaming service like FuboTV . Other things you can buy is a TV tray to eat snacks while watching the games and another smaller one for the bed.

5. Build a friends team: Get your friends ready for the upcoming season, build a schedule to watch the games at different houses during the season. The more friends the better, and the best thing is that you guys can play fantasy football together.

