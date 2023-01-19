Seven NFL fans shared their stories of how they came to name their Fantasy teams.

From “Guess Who’s Mac?” to “Throwing Hail Marys", here are seven stories from NFL fans behind their fantasy team names.

Guess Who’s Mac

Mac Jones was always going to be my quarterback of choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. As an Alabama fan, I watched Mac's performances on the field go from strength to strength. He was just so impressive—he clearly had a knack for reading the game and making big plays.

Taking Mac as the cornerstone of my fantasy football team felt like a no-brainer. To celebrate Mac as part of my team, I gave it the apt name “Guess Who's Mac?” Mac is proving his worth with each passing week that goes by, and my fantasy team reaps the rewards!

Antreas Koutis, Administrative Manager, Financer

No Punt Intended

I am a big fan of creative word-smithing, and this team name is the epitome of that. The name came to me out of the blue after I thought, “I’d love to come up with a clever pun for my team name.” Well, as you can see, there is a pun intended here! I’ve received many compliments on my team.

Jae Pak, MD, Jae Pak MD Medical

Mike’s Cheeks

One of the greatest pleasures for me every year is watching the loser of our fantasy football league stand on a street corner for one hour wearing a sign that says “I suck at fantasy football.” And the catch is that they have to do it naked.

The sign is one of those wearable A-frame style ones that completely cover their front and back, so nothing is generally exposed, but they are visibly naked from the side. Well, one year my friend Mike (that year's loser) bent over to pick something up from the curb, and the sign flopped up, exposing his butt. We all laughed about it for days. Since then, I have named my team “Mike's Cheeks” to remind him of the embarrassment every time he plays me.

John Ross, CEO, Test Prep Insight

The Patriotic Hawk

I am a huge New England Patriots fan who participates in fantasy football. I named my fantasy team “The Patriotic Hawk,” where "Patriotic" means having or expressing devotion to and vigorous support and "Hawk" is my last name/nickname from high school.

As a Patriots fan who summers in Nantucket, I did get to see Bill passing by on the bike trail once. I also got to see Patriots owner Mr. Kraft at a Boston Pops event on the island. The Patriots are one of the most successful teams in the NFL and have won five Super Bowls, more than any other team. They have also won thirteen AFC Championships, more than any other team.

Brian Hawkins, Marketing Manager, GhostBed

Shooter McPherson

I chose "Shooter" McPherson for my team name, which is a tribute to Evan McPherson, the rookie kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals. Evan "Shooter" McPherson, who made his debut this season and has already shown he can hit from long range in the biggest moments, is someone I have followed since college and even got to see play live when I went to one of his Florida Gators games this past year.

His optimistic spirit, reliable kicking skill set, and undeniable talent make him a player who deserves recognition in the realms of both real-life football and fantasy football. Being able to honor Evan McPherson by using his nickname for my fantasy team was an exciting way for me to commemorate this football season.

Ludovic Chung-Sao, Lead Engineer & Founder, Zen Soundproof

Fly Like an Eagle

As an incredibly passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan from the United Kingdom, I wanted to show my dedication and allegiance to the team I have supported since I was a youngster by naming my fantasy football team "Fly Like an Eagle."

This wasn't simply a tribute that I could get away with, but also a motto I genuinely strive to replicate on the field. I want to "fly like an eagle"—embodying the speed, physicality, and aggression that brilliant players such as Brian Dawkins, Donovan McNabb, and Chuck Bednarik produced when wearing their iconic pale green uniforms.

After selecting this name for my fantasy team, I received many compliments from friends and family alike; it was an instant hit with everyone I know because of its symbolism for my love for the Eagles.

Derek Bruce, Sr. Director, Skills Training Group

Throwing Hail Marys

As a lifelong NFL fan, I wanted to create a fantasy football team name that symbolized my passion for the game. After much consideration, I called it "Throwing Hail Marys."

This memorable name is derived from one of football's most iconic plays—the "Hail Mary." The idea behind it was to capture the spirit of resilience and daringness that characterizes both the traditional NFL and its fantasy counterpart. As such, "Throwing Hail Marys" has become an apt moniker for my fantasy team, as well as a badge of honor that pays homage to the history and greatness of American football.

Benjamin Okyere, Data Engineer, Stress Reliever