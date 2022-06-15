The next big star could show up this year, on the other hand one of the new drafted player is also expected to turn up in a draft bust. Check here the faves.

A 1st pick overall is supposed to become a big football star but it's not like that all the time, only few top rookies achieve big things in the NFL. During the 2022 Draft, 262 players were selected in 7 rounds and Travon Walker was the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Four NFL franchises selected the most players during the draft, and the Baltimore Ravens were considered the team with the best picks. In the end, most of the picks were defensive players, which means that the teams want to reinforce their defensive lines because the game is becoming more "passing-friendly" than in previous seasons.

It should be noted that Tom Brady was a 199th pick overall and little was expected of him during his first years, but we all know what happened, Brady won 7 rings and is still active in the NFL looking for his 8th ring.

NFL rookies who could shine in the upcoming 2022 season

Kyle Hamilton (Safety): Super college star who stood out with Notre Dame even though that team was already established with a strong defense. He was drafted by the Ravens.

Breece Hall (Running back): Hall along with the other Jets RBs are expected to be key pieces in helping Zach Wilson through the season. He was drafted by the Jets.

Jordan Davis (Defensive Tackle): He is considered one of the best players of the 2022 class, but the best thing is that Davis will be next to veteran players who will help him develop his talent. He was drafted by the Eagles.

Garret Wilson (Wide receiver): Fast, smart and on a roster that is perfectly designed for the upcoming season, Wilson is the perfect WR the Jets needed.

Kaiir Elam (Cornerback): This player will be one of the top defensive linemen for the Buffalo Bills, his work with his teammates will be to pressure the quarterbacks to throw bad passes and prevent rivals from using the running backs.

Tyler Linderbaum (Center): He is something the Ravens need, a new center that can develop his game alongside veterans, he attended Iowa and won the 2021 Rimington Trophy.

Jameson Williams (Wide receiver): Another of the Lions weapons for the upcoming season, he will be part of an offense that is already built with an experienced quarterback like Jared Goff.

Skyy Moore (Wide receiver): More options for Patrick Mahomes, now with Moore's speed the Chiefs can pass more and stop using Mahomes ‘fast’ legs to get yards.

