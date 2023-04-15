Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has sparked a huge controversy between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers. Check out more about him including age, height, arm size, girlfriend, tattoos and net worth.

Aaron Rodgers is a first ballot Hall of Famer and currently one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, after signing in 2022 a new three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers, no one believed his future was far away from Green Bay.

After the 2022 season ended for the Packers with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers started to doubt again if Green Bay was the place to be. The former NFL MVP wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender and publicly admitted his desire to be traded to the Jets.

Now, Aaron Rodgers' decision is the biggest story in the NFL and might change the balance of power around the league. The Packers already hinted he could be gone to the Jets. Read here to find out more details about him such as age, height, arm size, girlfriend, tattoo and net worth.

How old is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is 39 years old. He was born on December 2, 1983 in Chico, California.

How tall is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers' height is 6 ft 2 in (approximately 1.88 m). He became a sensation at the college level playing for the University of California and was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No.24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

How big are Aaron Rodgers arms?

Aaron Rodgers' arm length is 32 1/4 in (approximately 0.82m).

Who is Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend?

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dating model Mallory Edens, who is the daughter of Wes Edens, owner of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. Last year, Rodgers got engaged with famous actress Shailene Woodley, but, in the end, they didn't marry.

Other notable girlfriends of Aaron Rodgers have been actress Olivia Munn and racing star Danica Patrick.

Aaron Rodgers' tattoo: What does it mean?

Aaron Rodgers' tattoo on his left arm is dedicated to his godsons. He confirmed it during an interview with NFL Network. "I always said 'If I get a tattoo, I want to get some representation of my godson. Now, I have two godsons and I'm very thankful for that."

"One of them is an Aquarius and one of them is a Sagittarius, so I wanted to put a representation of them on my arm. There's three signs at the top: Aquarius to the right, Sagittarius in the middle and Scorpio on the far left."

How much is Aaron Rodgers' net worth?

Aaron Rodgers has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Last year, Aaron Rodgers signed a three year, $150 million contract with the Packers, but he might be traded to the New York Jets.

He's had endorsement deals with brands like State Farm, Adidas, Panini, Bose, Pizza Hut, IZOD, Prevea Healthcare, Sharpie and Bergstrom Automotive.