NHL News: Bruins star David Pastrnak sends important reminder to Brad Marchand, rest of the team

The Boston Bruins turned the page after a horrid start to their roadtrip through the Pacific Division. Following whooping losses to Winnipeg and Seattle, the Bruins leaders David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand rallied the team and have taken down Vancouver and Calgary.

Interim coach Joe Sacco deserves much credit for his work since being called up following Jim Montgomery’s firing. Since he took over behind the bench, Boston is 9-4-0 and back among the top teams in the NHL.

After trailing 3-1 heading to the final frame, the Bruins tied the game 3-3 and sent it to overtime in the third period. With 38 seconds left in overtime Pastrnak scored the game-winner off a nice wrist shot from the slot. It was Boston’s second win over Calgary on the season, in as many meetings. Both ended in 4-3 overtime victories for the Bruins.

After the game, Pastrnak sent a strong reminder to his teammates, including Marchand, who registered an assist and extended his current point streak to seven games.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“You play until the last whistle every single game,” Pastrnak stated, per NHL.com. “We obviously went through some hard times already during the season so it’s important to show that we can learn and we’re not going to give up and we’re going to fight.”

Pastrnak continues red hot form

Coming off a four-point night during the 5-1 victory over the Canucks, Pastrnak played a pivotal role once again for the Bruins as they defeated the Flames. The Czech winger totals 12 goals and 21 assists through the season, leading the team in assists and points (33).

Sacco makes admission on coaching job

The news of Montgomery’s dismissal from Boston came as a shock to most within the organization. However, in hockey, the show must go on. Interim coach Joe Saccofaced the challenge of addressing a disappointed locker room and lifting morale, knowing the season was far from over.

“When the change happened, obviously, it’s shocking for everybody, right?” Sacco commented, via NESN. “You lose a really good coach, even a better person. And then you say, ‘OK, it’s my job. It’s my opportunity to help this team get back to where we think it should be at that particular time.‘

“Even though it’s a different role, you still have to be who you are. There’s more on your plate. You have more things to deal with now than you did as an assistant, an associate coach.”

Although it’s a small sample size, Sacco has been successful at his task and the Bruins are back on their feet. While Sacco may not be the long-term solution for the team’s coaching vacancy, he’s earned the benefit of the doubt as the team heads into the halfway point of the season. Next, Sacco and the Bruins will travel further north within Alberta to take on the star-studded Edmonton Oilers.