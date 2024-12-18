Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs provide important injury update about Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have shared a crucial update on Patrick Mahomes’ health, sending a wave of optimism through Chiefs Kingdom. As the team eyes another deep playoff run, Mahomes’ status remains a key factor.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The future of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs this season depends on Patrick Mahomes and his right ankle. Although Carson Wentz could be a solid backup, the presence of other names like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen in the AFC would make it very difficult for them to survive without their star.

It’s important to remember that the Chiefs have a very challenging schedule to close out the year. Within a span of five days, they will face the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by a dangerous Denver Broncos team in the final week. Those last two games will be on the road.

In this scenario, trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, every injury update on Mahomes is crucial when considering all the possibilities heading into the playoffs. Now, there’s very important news about the quarterback’s health.

Advertisement

What happened with Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain that worsened during the game against the Cleveland Browns. Despite this, the latest injury report from Andy Reid and the Chiefs provides very positive signs regarding the quarterback’s status.

Advertisement

Mahomes has been a full participant in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, so with him taking most of the reps with the first team, everything points to him not opting for rest.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

see also

Patrick Mahomes' net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs?

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs vs Texans?

By not missing any practices during the week, Patrick Mahomes is expected to play against the Houston Texans, although the final decision has not yet been made. However, it would be very surprising if, after participating in all the practices, he ultimately sits out.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Vinicius claims third club world title: How many more does he need to surpass Messi, Ronaldo?
Soccer

Vinicius claims third club world title: How many more does he need to surpass Messi, Ronaldo?

NHL News: Bruins star David Pastrnak sends important reminder to Brad Marchand, rest of the team
NHL

NHL News: Bruins star David Pastrnak sends important reminder to Brad Marchand, rest of the team

Iowa former coach gives a strong defense of Caitlin Clark's TIME cover
WNBA

Iowa former coach gives a strong defense of Caitlin Clark's TIME cover

All-Star format change fuels controversy: Stephen A. Smith blames NBA players with strong criticism
NBA

All-Star format change fuels controversy: Stephen A. Smith blames NBA players with strong criticism

Better Collective Logo