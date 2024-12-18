The future of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs this season depends on Patrick Mahomes and his right ankle. Although Carson Wentz could be a solid backup, the presence of other names like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen in the AFC would make it very difficult for them to survive without their star.

It’s important to remember that the Chiefs have a very challenging schedule to close out the year. Within a span of five days, they will face the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by a dangerous Denver Broncos team in the final week. Those last two games will be on the road.

In this scenario, trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, every injury update on Mahomes is crucial when considering all the possibilities heading into the playoffs. Now, there’s very important news about the quarterback’s health.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain that worsened during the game against the Cleveland Browns. Despite this, the latest injury report from Andy Reid and the Chiefs provides very positive signs regarding the quarterback’s status.

Mahomes has been a full participant in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, so with him taking most of the reps with the first team, everything points to him not opting for rest.

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs vs Texans?

By not missing any practices during the week, Patrick Mahomes is expected to play against the Houston Texans, although the final decision has not yet been made. However, it would be very surprising if, after participating in all the practices, he ultimately sits out.