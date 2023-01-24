Even though he's once again the man of the hour in the National Football League, Tom Brady doesn't want to talk about his future right now.

Tom Brady has learned from last season's fiasco. If this was his last season in the NFL, then he won't rush to make any announcements, and he'll walk away from the game on his own terms this time.

Brady's short-lived retirement was the biggest storyline of the offseason, so it's only normal to see that people are speculating about what the future might hold for the seven-time Super Bowl winner again.

But even though he's once again the man of the hour in the National Football League, Tom Brady doesn't want to talk about his future right now, and he made it quite clear in the latest edition of the Let's Go! Podcast with Jim Gray.

NFL News: Tom Brady Doesn't Want To Talk About His Future

“Tom, You have everybody guessing," Gray started. "You say you do take your time — You have any timetable? As to what you might want to do regarding your football career?”

"Jim, If I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would’ve already f---ing done it," Brady replied. "I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.''

Julian Edelman Says Brady Won't Be Back In Tampa

Whether he retires or not, former teammate Julian Edelman believes his days in Tampa Bay are over. He believes that Brady will only come back if the setting is ideal and he's in a position to compete at the highest level.

"If he has another season, it's not going to be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said on Inside the NFL. "Tom is a businessman. He's going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He's going to go to the best situation that helps him win — if he wants to continue his playing career."

There's no denying that multiple teams will be interested in Brady's services, even at this point in his career. So, let's hope he makes up his mind quickly and lets us all know what he's going to do next.