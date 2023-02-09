The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing on Sunday to see who wins the Super Bowl, but there is a last name that repeats in stars of both teams. Find out if Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are related.

The Super Bowl will give the title to a new team. This time it’s going to be the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs the franchise that will celebrate. One thing they have in common is Andy Reid, although he isn’t the only one. Eagles center Jason and Chiefs tight end Travis share the last name Kelce.

Philadelphia have had an elite center for over 10 years. They drafted Jason Kelce in the sixth round in 2011 in what could be one of the biggest steals ever. Kelce has been a consistent piece in the offensive line, but also a leader in the locker room. He became a city icon with his speech after winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

Although Kansas City can’t complain about their draft pick either. Travis was taken by the Chiefs in Reid’s first year there being another homerun decision. The 2013 third-round selection went on to become one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, so he will be looking to cement his legacy even more.

Are Jason and Travis Kelce brothers?

There will be plenty of superstars in the game, but two of them share their last name. Jason has been selected to be the first-team All-Pro center. Travis did so at the tight end position, which means both are main players for their teams. Although these future Hall of Famers have way more things in common.

Jason and Travis Kelce are actually brothers. Eagles’ Jason is the older one at 33 years old with Chiefs TE Travis being the younger at 33. They both attended the University of Cincinnati before getting drafted. Another thing they share is that they have only played for one team in their careers. The brothers also succeeded off the field this season launching a joint podcast called New Heights for the city they grew up in.