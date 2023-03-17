Tom Brady's retirement left a huge hole in Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers will have to choose between Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask to take the team's offensive reins in the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL will look different this season. Tom Brady is retiring for good, which means the Buccaneers now have to figure out how to keep being competitive without the legendary quarterback under center.

The team has already added at the position, seizing the opportunity to sign free agent signal-caller Baker Mayfield. The former first overall pick couldn't live up to the expectations around him in college so far, but at 27, he can still turn his career around. Besides, the Bucs couldn't afford an expensive quarterback.

Mayfield, however, will have to earn the job. Kyle Trask doesn't have much experience, but he's been in Tampa Bay for a few years and knows the playbook. In regard to the QB1 role, general manager Jason Licht believes the former Rams QB is ready to compete.

Bucs GM Jason Licht says Baker Mayfield is excited to compete for starting QB job

“Baker is a tough competitor who plays with the kind of passion and confidence that you look for in a quarterback,” Licht said in a statement, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a young veteran with good upside who should thrive in our new offensive system with receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage.

"He had an impressive 2020 season when he led the Browns to their playoff appearance and did some good things during his brief stint with the Rams at the end of last season. I know from speaking with him that he is excited to come in and compete for the starting job.”

In other circumstances, the Bucs may have gone with another quarterback. But considering their tight cap space, Mayfield made a lot of sense. Now, it's up to him to win the job and prove his new team right.