The Bengals' offensive line is lethal and one of the most important players on that line is Karras, a guy who has experience and knows how tough the playoffs are.

The Bengals reached the 2023 NFL Playoffs after displaying offensive power like no other team during the regular season.

Last season was tough for the Bengals as they lost the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams, but this time they look as solid as before.

The Bengals' offensive line isn't perfect or the deadliest in the 2023 Playoffs, but they do have people with a lot of experience like two-time Super Bowl winner Ted Karras.

What experience does Ted Karras have within the league?

Karras is 29 years old, he was born in 1993 and his NFL debut was in 2016 with the New England Patriots where he played alongside Tom Brady under Bill Belichick.

Career: How many teams has Ted played for?

After his time with the New England Patriots (2016-2019), he played for the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and then returned to the Patriots for a single season in 2021. Since 2022, the Bengals have become Karras' home.

Super Bowl Rings: How many rings does Ted Karras have?

Karras has two Super Bowl rings (LI and LIII), those rings he earned while playing for the Patriots. Karras was drafted in 2016 as the 221st pick in the 6th round.

What are his career stats?

He has a total of 49 games as a starting center, while Karras played in another 93 games from 2016 onwards. Karras is a big, strong guy at 310 lbs. and 6-4.

Is Ted Karras related to Alex Karras?

No, they have the same last name but they aren't related at all. Alex Karras was a top notch football player and part of the NFL 1960s All-Decade team (among other awards). Alex had two older brothers, Lou and Ted.