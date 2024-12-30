NFL News: Saquon Barkley shares thoughts on winning the NFC East with the Eagles

Being NFC East champions is just the first step for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL season as they aim for the Super Bowl. The season has not been easy, as they have dealt with several injuries along the way. But more importantly, they have always been able to rise above these problems. Saquon Barkley recently expressed his thoughts about this important accomplishment.

“It’s cool, I’m not gonna downplay it…but at the end of the day, you’re not going to be remembered for being a 2024 NFC East Division Champion. I’m happy, my first hat and t-shirt game. I didn’t even know that was a thing to be honest. So I’m happy to be a part of that and we did it as a team but we all know what the goal is,” affirmed Barkley.

The Eagles’ goal is not only to win the NFC East, but also to win the Super Bowl. For this, there is still a long way to go. But without a doubt, this season has been very important for Barkley, who could very well be a candidate for the NFL MVP 2024 award. Considering his victory in the NFC East, Sirianni could rest some players in order to have them in better shape for the upcoming games.

Saquon Barkley could miss a chance to break an impressive record

Nick Sirianni is strategizing for the Eagles’ season and may choose to rest key players who have logged significant minutes so far. This approach, aimed at preserving the team’s health for the critical stretch of the season, could inadvertently impact Saquon Barkley. The star running back is chasing the extraordinary milestone of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards, set in 1984.

Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

While prioritizing long-term team success is understandable, limiting Barkley’s playing time might cost him a chance to make NFL history. The decision highlights the delicate balance between managing a roster for postseason aspirations and allowing players to pursue individual greatness. Barkley expressed his thoughts on the possibility of not playing next game: “It’s up to Nick. Whatever his decision is, I’m all for it.”

Saquon Barkley knows how to prioritize the collective over the personal, as not abiding by Sirianni’s rules could cause him to miss even more important games due to injury in the future. It is not yet known if Barkley will play, but NFL insider Adam Schefter has already stated on The Pat McAfee Show his perspective on the situation: “I don’t care how close he is to Eric Dickerson’s record…The Eagles are not going to have a bye. I think Saquon is going to be put in bubblewrap next week. And then he’ll be unwrapped for the Wild Card game.”