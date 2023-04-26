The 2023 NFL Draft could have surprises at the top with the quarterbacks, but C.J. Stroud should be among the first three signal-callers picked. Find out his age, height, weight, full name, parents and social media.

The 2023 NFL Draft will start this Thursday in Kansas City. There are some speculations regarding who are the Carolina Panthers selecting with the first overall pick, but Bryce Young seems like the clear favorite. Right behind him is where most project C.J. Stroud to go.

Quarterbacks are always the focus point in every draft. This year the discussion has Young and Stroud as the top players, with Will Levis and Anthony Richardson appearing in the next tier. Although when it comes to accomplishments, the first two are far away from the rest.

Stroud had unbelievable performances the last two seasons playing for Ohio State. His stats rank very high in the history of the Buckeyes, so it makes sense all the chatter about him being a potential franchise QB. His projection means it is worth to know more about his age, height, weight, full name, parents, and social media.

How old is CJ Stroud?

CJ Stroud is 21 years old. He was born on October 3, 2001. His place of birth was Rancho Cucamonga, California, United, States.

How tall is CJ Stroud?

CJ Stroud is 6’3” or 1.90m tall.

How much does CJ Stroud weigh?

CJ Stroud weighs 214 lbs. or 97 kg.

What is CJ Stroud’s full name?

CJ Stroud’s full name is Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV. His name was originally given to his great-grandfather inspired in a Greek philosopher from the 1800s, according to Stephen Means of Cleveland.com.

Who is CJ Stroud’s father?

CJ Stroud didn’t have an easy childhood by any means. CJ has two brothers and one sister that are all older than him. His mother Kimberley raised them by herself a big part of their lives because of the legal issues his father Coleridge Bernard Stroud III. CJ’s father was a pastor when the quarterback was growing up, but he has been incarcerated since Stroud was 13 years old.

“C.J.’s father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, is serving a 38-year prison sentence in upstate California. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of carjacking, kidnapping, robbery and misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from a drug-related incident that ended with his evading police by jumping into the San Diego Bay”, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated wrote last year.

Does CJ Stroud have any social media?

CJ Stroud is on Instagram at @cj7stroud, where he has 270,000 followers despite having only 29 posts there.