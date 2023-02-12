The backup quarterback is always very important for every NFL team. Chad Henne has that job with the Kansas City Chiefs, so here's his full profile including age, height, contract, career starts and social media.

In the NFL, it is vital to have a very solid backup quarterback in case of emergency. Chad Henne, a veteran player, accepted that role with the Kansas City Chiefs, so here's his complete profile including age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

Behind every great quarterback there must be a trustworthy backup. Injuries are part of football, so teams need to have an emergency plan in case they lose their starting player.

Chad Henne was selected with the 57th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, where he played five years before playing four more years with the Jaguars. He joined the Chiefs in 2018 to be Patrick Mahomes backup quarterback.

How old is Chad Henne?

Chad Henne was born on July 2, 1985, so he is currently 37 years old. His place of birth was Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, USA.

How tall is Chad Henne?

Henne is 6’3” (1.90 m) and he weights around 215 lbs (around 97 kg).

What is Chad Henne's contract?

Henne signed a 1-year, $2,000,00 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which means he will become a free agent once the 2022 NFL season ends.

What are Chad Henne's career stats?

Chad Henne has been a backup quarterback almost his entire NFL career. The 37-year-old has been in the league since 2008, when he played for the Miami Dolphins. He has played in 78 games (54 started) with a 18-36 record.

As for his stats, he has completed 1,200 passes out of 2,015 (59.5%) for 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns, 63 interceptions and an average 76.1 quarterback rating in his 13 years of career.

Does Chad Henne have any social media?

You can find Chad Henne on Instagram as @chad.s.henne, his only official account on social media.