Believe it or not, the coin toss has an amazing trend in the last few years regarding the final result of the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl for a third time in a span of only four years. Kansas City had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and, during the NFL playoffs, they eliminated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. They could become a dynasty.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were the best team in the NFC after a 14-3 record to clinch the No.1 seed and absolutely dominated the Giants in the Divisional round of the playoffs. During the NFC Championship game, Philadelphia took advantage of the injuries suffered by Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson at the quarterback position to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

So, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line. Read here to find out what is the famous 'curse' of the coin toss in the Super Bowl.

What is the Super Bowl coin toss curse?

The winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl in the last eight years. That's the famous curse of the coin toss. It all started in the 2014 NFL season when the Seahawks called tails against the Patriots. In one of the most incredible finishes in history, Tom Brady and New England won 24-20 in Super XLIX.

From that point on, the curse of the coin toss seems to be crucial in the result of the game. The Panthers called tails and lost Super Bowl L against the Denver Broncos, the Falcons called tails and lost Super Bowl LI with the Patriots when they had a 28-3 lead and then New England called heads in Super Bowl LII but were surprised by Nick Foles and the Eagles.

In Super Bowl LIII, the Rams called tails and lost with the Patriots. One year later, the 49ers called tails in Super Bowl LIV at Miami and lost against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, the Chiefs called heads and lost Super Bowl LV facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Finally, in Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals won the coin toss after calling heads, but lost 23-20 with the Los Angeles Rams.

So, the stats are there to believe in the famous curse of the coin toss. The last eight teams which won the coin toss have gone to lose the Super Bowl. If you're a fan, player or coach of the Chiefs and Eagles, you maybe would prefer to lose this and, a few hours later, celebrate a win with the Vince Lombardi trophy.