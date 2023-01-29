The Bengals visit the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Read here to check out the surprising move made by Cincinnati at the quarterback position.

The Bengals are on an impressive ten-game winning streak and want to reach the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year. After a 12-4 record, Cincinnati won the AFC North and then eliminated the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round with a 24-17 victory at home.

Then, in the Divisional round, the Bengals went to Buffalo and dominated the Bills. As a consequence Joe Burrow and Cincinnati will face the Chiefs on the road. This is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game when Cincinnati won at Arrowhead Stadium over Kansas City 27-24 in overtime.

Now, prior to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals have made a surprising move at the quarterback position. Read here to find out what's the plan for head coach Zac Taylor.

AFC Championship game: Cincinnati Bengals make surprising move at quarterback

In a very important announcement, the Cincinnati Bengals confirmed that quarterback Jake Browning has been elevated to the active roster for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his college career, Jake Browning played four years (2015-2018) with the Washington Huskies and had a record of 39 victories and 15 losses. On April of 2019, Jake Browning signed a contract with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. For three years, the quarterback came on and off in the practice squad of Minnesota.

Then, on September of 2021, Jake Browning was signed to the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals. He also came on and off. However, prior to the AFC Championship game with Kansas City, Browning will be active. The three quarterbacks on the depth chart for the Bengals are: Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning.