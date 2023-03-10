The NFL free agency will officially begin next Tuesday and the Dallas Cowboys made some moves to be ready. They tweaked Dak Prescott’s contract, along with Zack Martin’s. Check out how much cap space they have now.

The new league year will start on March 15, but NFL franchises are already making moves to have everything in order. Teams opt to cut or trade players to save cap space, although the other option is restructuring the contracts of some stable starters. Dallas Cowboys did so with Dak Prescott and Zack Martin.

The franchise doesn’t participate in free agency in an active way as other might do. Team owner Jerry Jones prefers to spend his money to keep their own players rather than going for a highly sought-after star available in the market.

Their target usually are veterans that could add depth at a lower price. Dallas could make an investment in Odell Beckham Jr. if they feel he is back in shape, but they aren’t big spenders. That’s why it is interesting to see what they will do with all the cap space they just created.

How much cap space do the Dallas Cowboys have?

There were rumors about a potential contract extension for Prescott this week despite having two years left on his deal, although the Cowboys chose another route. Instead, they restructured the quarterback’s contract to create a ton of cap space. This decision opened up 21.750 million by converting 29 million of his 2023 salary into a signing bonus.

They will probably have to do this again next year or extend him because his 2024 cap hit is now at 59,380,000, according to Spotrac. The other restructure was on Martin’s contract, with the right guard helping save nine million. After those moves, the Dallas Cowboys now have over 12 million in cap space.