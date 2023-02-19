The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game had DK Metkalf as his best player. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks player revealed that his MVP performance made the NFL ask him for a drug test.

DK Metcalf is seen as one of the most dominant wide receivers nowadays. After he played the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, in which he was selected as the MVP, the NFL was really alarmed and the league asked him for a drug test for his outstanding performance.

In the NFL, wide receivers have to be very athletic, but DK Metcalf changed the whole scenario for all of them. The Seahawks player is very strong and agile, which makes him unstoppable for his rivals.

For the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star game, he was selected as one of the members to play. He had an incredible performance with amazing dunks, which turned on the alarms in the NFL.

DK Metcalf shares NFL wants to drug test him for his NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game MVP

DK Metcalf absolutely dominated the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star game. He was one of the few who could dunk thanks to his athleticism, but his outstanding performance didn't make the NFL very happy.

On his Instagram stories, Metcalf shared a message from an apparent NFL representative called Brian Keller, who informed the wide receiver he was "selected for a PES (performance-enhancing substance) policy collection" on Monday.

Metcalf then shared a post in which he shows images of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game and at the end of all a cup which is used for drug tests. "Your HIGHness," was written as caption alongside the pictures.