After a huge win against the Titans, the Dallas Cowboys keep the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles. Read here to find out their playoff scenario in the NFC East and for home-field advantage.

The Cowboys took care of business at Tennessee and left with a 27-13 win over the Titans. Dallas had already clinched a playoff ticket but, considering their 12-4 record, almost every scenario in the postseason is still open for them. A divisional title in the NFC East or, if many things align, the long awaited home-field advantage.

The Dallas Cowboys are living their best moment of the season with six wins in their last seven games. In fact, it could have been better if they hadn't blown a 17-point lead against the Jaguars at Jacksonville. However, that victory against the Eagles in Week 16 gave them a major push in the standings.

So, the Cowboys have only one game remaining on their schedule, but the rest of the NFL has two weeks to go. That's why every playoff scenario for Dallas depends a lot on the outcome of other results. Read here to find out if the Cowboys can still clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East and clinch home-field advantage?

The NFC East is still up for grabs. Considering Dallas got a win at Tennessee, Philadelphia haven't clinched the division. The formula is simple. The Cowboys need to win their last game against Washington and they need two losses from the Eagles who face New Orleans and the Giants.

In the case of home-field advantage for the Cowboys, things are a little bit more complicated because there are many teams involved. If Dallas clinch the NFC East, they would obviously be ahead of the Eagles. So, in this scenario, the top seed will be available for three teams: Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers.

At the moment, the Cowboys have a 12-4 record, the Vikings are 12-3 and the 49ers are 11-4. In this scenario, Dallas would need a win against the Commanders in their last game and wait for a loss from Minnesota in one of their two remaining matchups: Packers or Bears. That's because the Cowboys own the tiebreaker over the Vikings.

The 49ers and the Cowboys might finish the season with a 13-4 record if both win out. In that case, San Francisco will get home-field advantage because of a better Conference record (10-2 over 9-3). So, Dallas need to beat Washington and wait for one more loss by the 49ers against the Raiders or the Cardinals.

So, the first step for the Cowboys is a win against the Commanders in Week 18. Then, if the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final two games and the Vikings and 49ers drop one, Dallas will not only get the NFC East, but also home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Anything is still possible.