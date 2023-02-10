Most teams have a fight song that represents the fans wherever they go. The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly not an exception, having one that will be listened a lot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out the lyrics of the “Fly, Eagles Fly” chant that will be heard in Arizona.

The Super Bowl will have fans travelling from all over the country to watch the game. It’s going to be the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, but one thing is sure. There will be a ton of people singing the famous “Fly, Eagles Fly” fight song in Arizona.

Every franchise has a chant that identifies them. in Philadelphia’s case, the origin goes back all the way to the 1950s. Charles Borrelli and Richard Courtland Harrison were the creators of what was then known as “The Eagles’ Victory Song”, but it was changed with time.

The late 1990s appears as the part in history where the current version was completed. It was reduced from five minutes to just 33 seconds to make the chant easier to remember. Among the changes there was the addition of a new traditional ending.

What are the lyrics of Philadelphia’s fight song “Fly, Eagles fly”?

The beginning was also modified replacing the word fight for fly. Although that line is still in the song, some fans just repeated the introduction. The chant became so popular that it is played at all times in the stadium.

Lyrics of “Fly, Eagles fly”