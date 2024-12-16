NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa admits mistakes and sends message to Dolphins OL after loss to Texans

Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t prevent the Miami Dolphins from falling to the Houston Texans on the road, losing 20-12. It was a tough game where the Dolphins failed to score in the first quarter and managed just one touchdown throughout.

After the game, Tagovailoa faced the media and addressed the impact of his three interceptions. “Plain and simply, my fault… that’s not how you win games in this league,” he admitted. The first interception came in the second quarter, with Texans defender Bullock capitalizing on a misjudged pass.

Tagovailoa went further, taking full accountability for his performance. “Very disappointed with how I played today and with how I conducted myself on the field, with our guys, with our team,” he said. The quarterback ended the game with just one touchdown, 196 passing yards, and three sacks that cost the Dolphins 24 yards.

He also delivered a pointed message to the offensive line, emphasizing the need for improvement: “We just need to hone in on what we said we wanted to do… We need to focus in on the little details.” Despite the overall struggles, Jonnu Smith stood out with nine receptions on ten targets, a touchdown, and 48 receiving yards.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 15: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans talks to Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after the game at NRG Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa’s Record Against Winning Teams Remains a Concern

Since 2022, Tagovailoa’s record against teams with winning records has been underwhelming. In 20 games against such opponents, he has managed just six wins while throwing 31 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. This performance continues to draw scrutiny as the Dolphins seek greater consistency.

Mike McDaniel Calls for Reflection After Loss

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also addressed the team, urging players and staff to confront the disappointment head-on. “My message to the team was to not run from how this feels. It was a game that we thought we were ready to go win… We had a team that fought tooth and nail until the very end. We have a team that loves football,” McDaniel said.