Indianapolis Colts will play against Houston Texans in a 2022/2023 NFL week 18 game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular season is coming to an end and the teams are preparing for what is to come: for some, it will be the Playoffs, and for others, they will begin to think about what the next 2023/2024 season will be like, in which they will try to be in the postseason, as they could not do it in the current.

This is the case of these two teams, who, regardless of the result they obtain in this game, cannot be among the teams that will go for the championship. The Indiana Colts have a 4-11-1 record, while their rivals have the worst in the entire league, at 2-13-1. Without a doubt they must improve a lot in the following season.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, city of Indianapolis

Live stream: FuboTV

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Storylines

For these two teams, the season just remains to be finished since not even with the victory would they have a chance of qualifying for the Playoffs. They have two of the worst records in the entire league, so they need to improve a lot next season to be competitive.

How to Watch or Live Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans in the U.S.

This NFL week 18 game between Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans to be played this Sunday, January 8 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, city of Indianapolis will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CBS.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: the favorites are the Indiana Colts with 1.70 odds, while the odds for the Houston Texans to win are 2.20.

BetMGM Indiana Colts 1.70 Houston Texans 2.20

*Odds via BetMGM

