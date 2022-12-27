The Indianapolis Colts' never-ending quarterback carousel has to end at some point. So, let's take a look at the best options they could pursue in free agency.

Brian Hoyer, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Sam Ehlinger, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Nick Foles have all started at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts since Andrew Luck suddenly announced his retirement.

Needless to say, having seven quarterbacks starting in a three-year span is far from optimal, to say the least. And that's not going to get you many wins, regardless of how good your defense or your running game is.

The Colts have perhaps become the most QB-needy team in the National Football League. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three veteran gunslingers they should pursue in free agency.

NFL News: 3 Veteran QB Targets For The Indianapolis Colts

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to land on his feet and fail upwards, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land another big payday and chance to start, especially given how desperate the Colts could be.

A game manager and not much more, Garoppolo has always been an efficient thrower, albeit an overly-conservative one. He's been used to being carried by the running game, so he would fit like a glove in Indy.

2. Baker Mayfield

Maybe the fourth time's a charm? Baker Mayfield has looked very solid with the Los Angeles Rams, and he might as well do just enough to prove that he belongs in this league and deserves another chance.

To be fair, Mayfield has been through many different schemes, Head Coaches, and Offensive Coordinators, and he did look good at some point. He's got more upside than Garoppolo, that's for sure.

1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady has looked far from the superstar gunslinger he once was this season, which is normal, given he's 45 years old already. So, that fits right in with the Colts' philosophy of signing veteran QBs way past their prime.

But even if he doesn't look like the same player and he might not have that much left in the tank, we're talking about a guy who'll single-handedly change the culture. He's one of the greatest to ever do it, so he'd be a massive prize for them.