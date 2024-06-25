Brandon Aiyuk might be ready to leave the NFC West. The wide receiver has unveiled that he may be ready to part ways with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

NFL News: WR Brandon Aiyuk is ready to part ways with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers may have lost a key player on their offense. Amid ongoing contract issues, Brandon Aiyuk has hinted that his days with the NFC West club may be numbered.

Aiyuk, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, has been a standout player for the 49ers since his arrival in 2020. However, he’s now facing the biggest challenge of his career: securing a contract extension.

Despite his impressive performances, the 49ers seem reluctant to offer Aiyuk a new deal. It appears that he has accepted the possibility that he might not continue with the 2025 Super Bowl contenders.

Brandon Aiyuk shares a massive hint about his future with the 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk’s tenure with the 49ers might be nearing its end. The wide receiver aspired to be one of the highest-paid players at his position, but the club appears unwilling to meet his expectations.

According to ESPN, Aiyuk is set to meet with the 49ers on Monday to discuss his contract extension. However, the wide receiver may have already made up his mind before this meeting, potentially ending his relationship with the team.

On Instagram, JPAFootball revealed that the 49ers attempted to trade Aiyuk to the Commanders before the 2024 NFL Draft, but the deal fell through. Aiyuk saw this information and didn’t hesitate to comment on it.

“But I thought the Niners was never tryna trade me?” Aiyuk commented on the post. This is a clear message to the club, as several members of the team, including GM John Lynch, denied the rumors that they were interested in trading the wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk comment on IG about his future with the 49ers

The 49ers still have some time left to trade Aiyuk. While he has proven to be a highly reliable player, any offer must meet the 49ers’ expectations for them to let him go before the upcoming season.

What is Brandon Aiyuk’s contract with the 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk is still playing under his rookie contract. He joined the 49ers as the 25th overall pick in 2020, signing a 4-year, $12.5 million deal. The club exercised the fifth-year option available in his contract for 2024.

According to Spotrac, Aiyuk’s market value significantly exceeds his current salary. The wide receiver could potentially sign a 4-year, $100 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the league.