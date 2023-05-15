Doubts are growing around Bryce Young, fans have already seen the first photos of him during the Panthers' training camps and it seems he might be smaller than normal for a quarterback.

Bryce Young was a college football star playing for Alabama from 2020 to 2022, with that program he won a CFP National Championship in 2020 and a Heisman Trophy in 2021.

It was highly probable that Young would be drafted during the 2023 NFL Draft and things went exactly like that, he was the first overall pick drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

But the Panthers have been in turmoil for the past couple of seasons and some critics think Bryce Young might not be the quarterback they need.

Is Bryce Young the shortest quarterback in the 2023 NFL season?

Bryce Young is not the only short quarterback in the NFL for the 2023 season, at least among the starters he won't be the only one at 5-10 (1.78m), although it is not confirmed that Young is the Panthers' starter, he will share the title with Kyler Murray who is also 5-10 (1.78m).

Another short quarterback but with a Super Bowl ring that will play in the 2023 NFL season is Russell Wilson at 5-11, also in the 21st century another short quarterback won a Super Bowl ring, Drew Brees at 6-0.