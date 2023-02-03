The 2023 Pro Bowl has finally arrived. Read here to check out if there is any prize money for the winners.

As it's been a tradition during the last years, the Pro Bowl is back prior to Super Bowl LVII which will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, before that showdown with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line, the stars from the AFC and the NFC will clash in Las Vegas.

In this 2023 edition, the Pro Bowl has a lot of changes. For the first time ever, the main event will consist of flag-football games and we already had a skills competition during the week. It's not the traditional AFC-NFC regular matchup anymore and the old days of Hawaii are over. Las Vegas got the call as host city.

So, it's Pro Bowl time for coaches and players to end their season on a good note. Continue reading to find out if there's indeed a prize for the winners of this long awaited event full of NFL stars.

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Is there any prize for the winners?

After last Thursday's skills competition, the AFC and the NFC are set for three 7-on-7 flag football games for Sunday at Las Vegas. It's important to remember that Peyton Manning is the head coach of the American Football Conference and his brother Eli is in charge of the National Football Conference.

One thing is for sure. Each and every player at the Pro Bowl is going home with a check. The members of the winning team get $84,000 each and the players of the losing team $42,000.

Though many NFL stars skip the Pro Bowl, and the money isn't a problem because of their extraordinary contracts, the truth is for some players who maybe are in the game for the first time, this prize is an extra motivation.