Though the Buffalo Bills have one of the best wideouts in the NFL in Stefon Diggs, quarterback Josh Allen recently mentioned another teammate as the team's key weapon right now.

They had to sweat more than predicted, but the Bills ultimately got the job done against the Miami Dolphins to reach the Divisional Round. From now on, Josh Allen and company will have no margin for error.

Buffalo entered the 2022 NFL season as one of, if not the strongest candidate to challenge for the Super Bowl. The moment of truth has come for the Bills, who need to haunt their own demons to finally win the highly elusive trophy.

The team may have to fix a couple of things, but it does seem to have what it takes to win the championship. A challenging divisional game against the Bengals is looming around, and Allen already knows who to look for on Sunday.

Josh Allen gets real on the Bills' key weapon ahead of Bengals game

“He’s been great for us,” Allen said about tight end Dawson Knox, The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do. He’s so athletic. He’s so big. He’s so fast. He’s tough for smaller guys and quicker than some of the big guys that guard him.

“So, just trying to get everybody involved in this offense. When we’re spreading it around and getting everybody involved, I think we become very balanced, and I think that’s a sign of a good team.”

Knox has been a key contributor for the Bills recently, scoring a touchdown in each of his last five games. While Stefon Diggs continues to be Buffalo's most prolific target, leading the team in catches, yards, and TDs, Knox seems to be instrumental for the offense right now. Therefore, Allen is looking forward to seeing more from him on Sunday.