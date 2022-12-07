Time is something that no one can stop, not even the best defensive line can stop something inevitable like retirement. Check here who is retiring at the end of the current 2022 season.

JJ Watt, AJ Green and four other players who could retire after the 2022 NFL season

Rob Gronkowski was one of the more notable players to retire before the start of the 2022 NFL season, though he had previously retired and returned once again to play with his friend Tom Brady.

Another player who retired in 2022 was Ben Roethlisberger, he was the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. So far they are having a hard time without him.

More than 40+ pro football players retired in 2022, one of them was Bilal Powell who was loved by New York Jets fans. While other players, even youngsters, had to retire due to injuries that never healed, such was the case with Todd Gurley.

Who are the six players who could retire at the end of the season?

We're not going to mention Tom Brady because he's already retired once and returned for more, although it's slightly likely that he'll retire in 2023. Other veteran players like Joe Flacco and Mason Crosby could be playing their last season.

JJ Watt: It is likely that he will retire at the end of the season after nearly 12 years of playing pro football and due to multiple injuries that have sidelined him for a while.

Brandon Graham: He's a legend in Philadelphia, but he's already 34 years old and the current season could be his last.

AJ Green: One of the veterans among Wide Receivers, Green is a top player who is still active but would be close to his retirement despite announcing it in 2019.

Joe Flacco: Veteran, Super Bowl champion, but playing backup wasn't a good idea and it's likely that next year he'll be working at a TV network.

Andy Lee: He's one of the few 40-year-old players in the NFL, but as a punter he doesn't require as much physical exertion as other players.

Mason Crosby: If he retires, the Packers will be in crisis to find another like him, but at 38 years old, Crosby's time as a pro football player (kicker) is close.