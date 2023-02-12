The Eagles have to be thankful that they have a top quarterback who led the team to a Super Bowl in less than three seasons as a starter. Hurts is special and his future in the NFL will be one of the best among quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts was a touchdown machine during his college years, he won a CFP National Championship playing for Alabama in what was his biggest season with them.

Nick Saban knows Jalen is capable of winning a Super Bowl but Hurts didn't finish his college football career in Alabama, he went to Oklahoma and ended his career as a Sooner.

During the second season playing for the Eagles, Jalen made it to the playoffs but they lost and could not advance further but in 2022 things were going to be perfect for him.

Where was Jalen Hurts born and how old is he?

Jalen was born in Houston, the capital of the state of Texas on August 7, 1998, he is 24 years old in 2023. His first time playing football at school level was for Channelview High School where his father was the football team head coach.

What is the height and weight of Jalen Hurts?

He's an athletic guy at quarterback, Jalen is 6-1 (1.85m) which translates to the perfect height to see over the offensive line. On the other hand, he is a 223 lbs (101 kg) guy but that doesn't stop him from being a fast quarterback averaging 700+ rushing yards per season.

Does Jalen Hurts have a girlfriend or wife?

Jalen has an alleged relationship with a woman named Bryonna Burrows, she works for IBM in the AI area, but so far it is not confirmed that they are dating but she joined Jalen during the NFC Championship title celebration on the field on January 29 of 2023.

How good is Jalen Hurts' contract with the Eagles?

His contract is small, 4 years for only $6,025,171 which translates into an annual salary of $1,506,293, that contract was signed in 2020. He has one more year on his contract with the Eagles, in 2023 Jalen will earn a base salary of $4,303,000.

Jalen will likely get a new extension after the 2023 season, especially if he manages to win Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Predictions are that Jalen could sign a $200+ million contract for another four years.