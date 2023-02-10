The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs for plenty of reasons, but the offensive line should be high on the list. There Jason Kelce has been a key piece to solidify that part of the team. Find out how much the center makes.

There will be a clash of powerful teams in the Super Bowl. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs did enough to be in the last game of the season. For the Eagles their offensive line and particularly Jason Kelce have all been stellar.

Kelce has been the steadiest piece in the whole roster for a long time. The center was drafted in 2011 when Andy Reid was still the head coach of Philadelphia, but he quickly became a starter despite being a sixth-round pick.

His consistency gave the lineman a lot of recognition. In 2022 he was even selected as a first-team All-Pro for his remarkable performances. The 35 years old player will now try to win another Super Bowl after taking it in the 2017 season.

How much does Jason Kelce make?

The center has been the best in his position this year, although he is also a top player since he got to the league. That’s why he ranks as the highest paid player in the middle of the offensive line. Kelce signed a one-year deal worth 14 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.